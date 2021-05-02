Hamilton County Again Has No New COVID Deaths, 11 New Cases

Hamilton County had 11 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 44,237.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county.
Tennessee will update the cases and deaths by county on Monday.
May 2, 2021
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, JULIE S
2801 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,578.
There are 669 new cases, as that total reaches 881,498 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 61,672, which is an increase of 30 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,661 cases, up 4; ... (click for more)
A search is on in Chattanooga for a missing endangered man.
John Little was last seen on the property of the Super 8 Motel at 7024 McCutcheon Road around 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said he has been experiencing signs of dementia. He is also missing his right arm.
He resides in North Carolina and is not familiar with the Chattanooga area. (click for more)
Response to Chattanooga Equity Council … uh, Chattanooga Technology Council. . . creation of new award for IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion:
The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through ... (click for more)
Victor Davis Hanson is an oasis in a vast common sense desert. He is a professor emeritus at Cal State, Fresno and a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His recent analysis of what’s happening in many of our universities deserves attention.
An issue he raised is the reason for this post. Graduation from many colleges and universities today with a Bachelor ... (click for more)
the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The 28-man roster led by Manager Ricky Gutierrez is composed of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders.
Of the 28 players on the roster, three are listed in the top five of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Reds’ Prospect list. Headlining the list is the Reds’ 2019 first-round ... (click for more)
For immediate release
Contact: Anne C. Wehunt
423.425.4618
GREEN EARNS ALL-CONFERENCE AT SOCON CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE
https://gomocs.com/news/2021/5/1/cross-country-track-field-green-earns-all-conference-in-10-000-meter.aspx
CULLOWHEE, N.C. --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Lesley Green earned all-conference honors on Day One of ... (click for more)