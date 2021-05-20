Police Blotter: Man Says Phone Was Broken When He Was Pushed Out Of Bar For Refusing To Wear Mask; Incident In Bathroom Was Just A "Bear Hug"

A man flagged down police to report damage to his cell phone. The man told police he was attempting to enter Hair of the Dog pub, 334 Market St., when he was denied entry due to him not wearing a mask, and was pushed out of the bar due to refusing to leave. He stated when he was forced out of the bar his phone fell out of his pocket and broke when it hit the ground. Police spoke with the manager of the bar, who said she told the man he was not allowed entry into the bar without wearing a mask. After she informed him of this he started yelling obscenities. She said the man then started to attempt to record the manager on his cell phone while continuing to yell at her, at which point security of the bar removed the man from the bar, causing the phone to fall. The officer determined there was no crime linked to the damage of the phone due to the man's refusal to leave when being refused service.



* * *

A man told police two men he did not know pushed each other near a bar on Riverfront Parkway. He said he broke it up before anything happened, but both men walked outside and were no longer seen.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on Cuscowilla Trail because of a disorder. When they arrived they didn't see or hear any signs of distress. There was no response at the door when police knocked and loudly identified themselves. Neighbors in the area said that the individuals at this address have disorders similar to this one all the time.

* * *

Police responded to a fire on East 11th Street where a man said he noticed a large flame coming from the building as well as two men and two women running away from the fire. Firemen said it appeared to be a trash fire. An anonymous person said a homeless woman by the name of "Ashley" stays here but they had not seen her recently.

* * *

A woman on East Henderson Drive told police she wanted to pick up her son from the grandmother's house and did not want a confrontation. She was able to do this without incident.

* * *

An anonymous caller said there was a verbal disorder on East Brainerd Road in one of the apartments. Police spoke with the residents and they said they were having an argument and nothing physical has taken place. Both people said they were comfortable with police leaving.

* * *

A woman told police she had purchased clothing from a store on Brainerd Road and her friend picked it up for her. When she got the clothing it was the wrong item. She was causing a disorder at the business. The officer learned there is a strict no return policy. Police told this to the obviously angered woman who then left with no other police involvement taking place.

* * *

Police were called to Wilsonia Avenue to check on an open door/window. There was a fire at the residence earlier this week and now an anonymous neighbor is reporting all of the windows and doors open with home furnishings outside the home. Officers didn't think the residence had been burglarized. Dispatch was able to speak with the homeowner over the phone and they said once they return they would call police if needed.

* * *

A man and woman were arguing on the sidewalk on Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with both who said they were homeless, upset that it was raining and the man's brother is currently in the hospital. Police did not observe any sign that a physical altercation had occurred between the two.

* * *

A man on Ellyn Lane told police that he and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal dispute and she wouldn't let him leave. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to both the man and woman, who were still arguing. The woman was gathering her belongings and voluntarily left.

* * *

Employees at a store on Gunbarrel Road said a woman tried to steal a pair of Care Bear pajama pants. Loss prevention stopped her after she passed all points of sale. The total amount of items that were shoplifted and recovered was $12. Loss prevention decided they did not want to prosecute for the theft. She was allowed to leave.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police that when he arrived home he didn't recall his vehicle being loud. Upon entering his vehicle on the next morning he discovered the vehicle to be very loud. He looked under his vehicle and discovered the catalytic converter had been removed.

* * *

Police were called to 2020 Gunbarrel Road where an unknown suspect walked out of the garden side entrance of the store with a rug and a cushioned chair. Loss prevention could not ID the suspect. The suspect stole $157 worth of items. Officers will add pictures of the suspect once loss prevention provides them.

* * *

Police responded to a verbal disorder on Bledsoe Terrace where a woman was visibly upset and said she was not happy with her neighbor as she had allowed someone to place a trailer blocking her front door. The officer saw the trailer and the woman said she wanted the trailer moved. The officer asked the neighbor and she moved both her car and the trailer which were in the first woman's drive.

* * *

A man told officers another man showed up at his home on Walker Avenue unannounced. He said the man was arguing with him and that he wanted his father's gun back. He said he was never given a gun and then the man left in a white pickup truck.

* * *

A woman at McKay's on Lee Highway said someone got into her vehicle while she was in the business. She said her vehicle was probably unlocked and they stole her Samsung Galaxy phone.

* * *

A man on Curtis Street said someone damaged his pickup while it was parked on the road. He said it was scratched and dented on the passenger side.

* * *

There was a disorder on N. Chamberlain Avenue around 9:30 a.m. A woman called police because her ex-boyfriend was outside knocking the front door and did not want to leave. She told police that she and the ex-boyfriend have a daughter together and that last night her daughter was supposed to spend the time with him, but it did not happen because she took her daughter to a birthday party. The woman said she believes he was upset because she is seeing someone. The ex-boyfriend said that he never kicked the door. He said that he was there to pick up his daughter so they could spend time together. The officer highly recommended they get a mediator so they can set up a parenting plan to avoid any further issues. After speaking with both of them, the ex-boyfriend apologized and agreed to leave and not return.



* * *



Police responded to a residence on James Lane due to an unknown 9-1-1 call. An officer spoke with a woman who said she had meant to call 4-1-1 instead of 9-1-1. The woman said everything was fine. Police observed no signs of distress.



* * *



A woman on Brainerd Road told police she lost her iPhone 8+ after it slip off of the roof of her car. Police checked the area that it was pinging at, but were unable to locate the phone.



* * *



Police responded to an abandoned auto at Prosperity Lane/E. Brainerd Road. Officers located a Jeep Laredo that was abandoned and unoccupied in the roadway. NC Towing hauled off the vehicle.



* * *



A vehicle that was stolen from Passenger Street was located at 3300 3rd Ave., unoccupied. Police observed bullet hole damage on the driver's side mirror, damage to the passenger side mirror and a flat rear passenger side tire. Due to possibly being involved with another incident a Gun Team investigator was notified and responded to the scene. The vehicle was towed by Mosteller's to the CPD Service Center for processing. The owner was notified of such and the vehicle was removed from NCIC as stolen by Dispatch. No suspect information was available.



* * *



While on routine patrol traveling NB on Hixson Pike, police viewed a motorcycle with a heavy set white male driver, driving in front of the patrol car. Police noticed that the motorcycle had no license plate, and the driver kept turning around and looking at the police car. Police continued to travel behind the motorcycle and several times the driver motioned to police. Due to the motorcycle having no license plate, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The motorcycle did not make any attempt to stop and then fled from police at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle continued NB on Hixson Pike and also fled from a Hamilton County deputy that was in the area. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a black and bright green helmet and a black and dark green jacket. The motorcycle was a blue and white sports bike. The driver stayed in the area driving up and down Hixson Pike going at a high rate of speed, possibly attempting to bait police; however, police did not pursue.



* * *



A man requested police to stand by in a mitigatory capacity while he retrieved a few items from an apartment on Lake Resort Terrace that he shares with his estranged wife. The man was able to gather his belongings uninterrupted, due to wife's voluntary absence.

* * *

A man told police he was cleaning the bathroom at Logan's Roadhouse on Northgate Mall Drive at the end of his shift when a man approached him from behind. He said the man put his forearm on the back of his neck, then stepped back, flexed and said he was going to beat him up. The officer spoke to the closing manager who said he spoke with the man last night when he found him outside and upset. The manager said he thought the other man had grabbed the man in a bear hug. The man showed the officer a message from the second man saying he was sorry. The message said that he thought they were friends and that he was just messing with him. The man told the officer that his response to him in the bathroom was to tell him he wasn't afraid of him. The man did not have any injuries to note. The man said he would speak with Logan's corporate office.