Road Closings Announced For Ironman 70.3 This Weekend

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Chattanooga DOT welcomes IRONMAN 70.3 this weekend. Officials recommend that spectators and visitors park in the lots and garages surrounding downtown and utilize the Free Electric Shuttle (beginning at 9:30 a.m.) and Bike Chattanooga bike share system (24/7). 

 

Public activities start Friday morning with the IRONMAN Village and Official IRONMAN Store opening at 11 a.m.

on Riverfront Parkway.  Both will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday (race day), from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

The Tennessee River will be closed to pleasure crafts between Ross's Landing and the Hubert Fry Center from 5 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. This includes the Rivermont Park and Tennessee Riverpark boat ramps.

 

IRONMAN starts early Sunday morning, with the swim portion at 6:50 a.m. and athletes will be transitioning to the bike race from about 7:15 a.m. until 9 a.m. Traffic will be stopped from crossing the cyclists' lane when they are present between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Riverfront Parkway, West 20th Street, Broad Street, Market Street, and Alton Park Boulevard.  Runners will be on the Riverwalk, Amnicola Highway, the Veterans Bridge, Frazier Avenue, Barton Avenue, Hixson Pike, and Riverview Road between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

 

Spectators are encouraged to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity for Chattanooga.  Links to the Ironman 70.3 Spectator Guide, Travel Tips, and maps of the routes be found on the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga website.

 

Closure details:

Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Street, Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway, Power Alley from the parking lot to Riverfront Parkway, and the southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive will be closed until 9:00 am on Monday, May 24 for the IRONMAN setup and race.

 

The right eastbound lane of Riverfront Parkway between Molly Lane and Market Street, the right southbound lane of Market Street between West 20th Street and West 40th Street, West 40th Street between Alton Park Blvd and Tennessee Avenue, and the I-24 on ramp and South bound off ramp at Market Street will be closed and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers.   The intersections of St Elmo Avenue and Virginia Avenue at West 45th Street will be 4 way Stops from 5:00 am until 1:00 pm on Sunday, May 23 for the IRONMAN 70.3 bike portion.  Cyclists will also be on Tennessee Avenue and St Elmo Avenue to the state line, riding with traffic.


The right eastbound lane of Frazier Avenue between Forest Avenue and the Veterans Bridge, the right northbound lane of Barton Avenue between Frazier Avenue and Baker Street, the right northbound lane of the Veterans Bridge between East 3rd Street and Barton Avenue, the right westbound lane of Amnicola Highway between Old Curtain Pole Road and Lindsay Street, Riverside Drive between Lindsay Street and Molly Lane, the Battery Place off ramp from Riverside Drive, Aquarium Way between Riverside Drive and Walnut Street will be closed and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers to give right-of-way to the runners from 5:00 am on Sunday, May 23 until 5:00 pm for the IRONMAN 70.3 run portion. 

View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.      

May 20, 2021

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 7-13

May 20, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 28 New Cases; State Has 11 More Deaths

May 20, 2021

Dalton City Leaders Meet With CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky


Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 7-13

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 7-13: 05-07-21 Sutton, Lisa Michele, 58, of 2509 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting. 05-08-21 Hale, Abigail Elizabeth, 26, of 404 Butterfly Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Driving while License Suspended/Revoked. Harbin, Brandi Leigh, 36, of 411 School ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 28 New Cases; State Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,907. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 498 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 and older The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,009, which is 98 percent, and there are 400 active cases. ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine - And Response

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From Welcome To Scorn

In the fall of 1968, a gaggle of high school basketball coaches had crowded into Jim Phifer’s house in Brainerd on a Saturday night, this just prior to the start of the season. They were swapping wonderful stories and among the uproarious laughter I found myself sitting on the sofa with Howard High coach Henry Bowles, We were drinking a few beers together – sure, I was underage ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


