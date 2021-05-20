Road Closings Announced For Ironman 70.3 This Weekend

Chattanooga DOT welcomes IRONMAN 70.3 this weekend. Officials recommend that spectators and visitors park in the lots and garages surrounding downtown and utilize the Free Electric Shuttle (beginning at 9:30 a.m.) and Bike Chattanooga bike share system (24/7).

Public activities start Friday morning with the IRONMAN Village and Official IRONMAN Store opening at 11 a.m.

on Riverfront Parkway. Both will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday (race day), from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Tennessee River will be closed to pleasure crafts between Ross's Landing and the Hubert Fry Center from 5 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. This includes the Rivermont Park and Tennessee Riverpark boat ramps.

IRONMAN starts early Sunday morning, with the swim portion at 6:50 a.m. and athletes will be transitioning to the bike race from about 7:15 a.m. until 9 a.m. Traffic will be stopped from crossing the cyclists' lane when they are present between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Riverfront Parkway, West 20th Street, Broad Street, Market Street, and Alton Park Boulevard. Runners will be on the Riverwalk, Amnicola Highway, the Veterans Bridge, Frazier Avenue, Barton Avenue, Hixson Pike, and Riverview Road between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity for Chattanooga. Links to the Ironman 70.3 Spectator Guide, Travel Tips, and maps of the routes be found on the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga website.

Closure details:

Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Street, Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway, Power Alley from the parking lot to Riverfront Parkway, and the southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive will be closed until 9:00 am on Monday, May 24 for the IRONMAN setup and race.

The right eastbound lane of Riverfront Parkway between Molly Lane and Market Street, the right southbound lane of Market Street between West 20th Street and West 40th Street, West 40th Street between Alton Park Blvd and Tennessee Avenue, and the I-24 on ramp and South bound off ramp at Market Street will be closed and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers. The intersections of St Elmo Avenue and Virginia Avenue at West 45th Street will be 4 way Stops from 5:00 am until 1:00 pm on Sunday, May 23 for the IRONMAN 70.3 bike portion. Cyclists will also be on Tennessee Avenue and St Elmo Avenue to the state line, riding with traffic.