Many St. Elmo Residents Oppose Plan For 3 Tall Identical Homes On Steep Slope Near Cemetery

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Many St. Elmo residents have expressed opposition to a developer's plan to build three identical tall homes side by side on a steep slope near Forest Hills Cemetery.

The project by Watchtower, LLC is at 4190 Tennessee Ave. between Tennessee and Seneca Avenue.

The Chattanooga Historic Zoning Board on Thursday morning deferred action on the request, indicating the developer should meet with the community and consider some changes to the project.

The group, led by project manager Jason Craven, is set to meet with the St. Elmo neighborhood group on June 7 at 7 p.m. at the old fire hall on St. Elmo Avenue.

The proposal then goes back to the Historic Zoning Board.

The houses are each 35'x80'x40'. Each includes a smaller dwelling directly to the rear.

The plan is to use an unopened city right of way and adjacent property for access. However, the adjacent property owners said in an email they have not agreed to grant the easement.

Almost 50 St. Elmo residents sent letters of opposition and only one was in favor. Jennifer Dixon, who lives nearby, said she was excited about the project and said it would bring new tax revenue to the city.

Tim McDonald called them "the three weird houses" and said problems range from the out-of-character design to possible runoff and flooding problems from disturbing the steep site. He said building a new road on the hillside was also be problematical.

There are three lots on the parcel and the request is to build a house on each lot.

 

 


May 20, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 20, 2021

Beer License Revoked For The Night Owl Bar Where Multiple People Have Been Shot

May 20, 2021

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 7-13


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)

Hearings for three violations in front of the Chattanooga Beer Board for the same business took place on Thursday, ending in the revocation of the beer license for J.T. McDaniel's Night Owl bar. ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 7-13: 05-07-21 Sutton, Lisa Michele, 58, of 2509 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting. 05-08-21 ... (click for more)



Beer License Revoked For The Night Owl Bar Where Multiple People Have Been Shot

Opinion

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine - And Response

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From Welcome To Scorn

In the fall of 1968, a gaggle of high school basketball coaches had crowded into Jim Phifer’s house in Brainerd on a Saturday night, this just prior to the start of the season. They were swapping wonderful stories and among the uproarious laughter I found myself sitting on the sofa with Howard High coach Henry Bowles, We were drinking a few beers together – sure, I was underage ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


