Home On Big Ridge Damaged By Fire Sunday Evening

Sunday, May 23, 2021

A home on Big Ridge was damaged by fire Sunday evening.

Heavy smoke from a house fire could be seen by Chattanooga firefighters as they left their Hixson fire hall on Sunday night, prompting officials to request additional manpower on the scene.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Red Shift crews were called to a Big Ridge home in the 1900 block of Red Fox Lane. Squad 19 reported that black smoke was visible from the fire station and a second alarm response was initiated. Dispatchers started receiving multiple 911 calls about smoke in the area.

Companies found heavy fire coming from the garage on arrival and they launched a defensive attack, resulting in a good stop. They successfully kept the flames from spreading to the rest of the structure. With the fire under control quickly, firefighters spent time doing a thorough overhaul.

There were no injuries. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist two adults and their dog and cat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The garage area was heavily damaged and there was significant smoke and water damage throughout the residence.

Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 11, Engine 12, Engine 22, Quint 16, Quint 6, Quint 10, Engine 4, Engine 15, Quint 8, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Red Shift), CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Support Services, CPD, EPB, HCEMS and the American Red Cross responded. 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Owner Of Vehicle Found On Brown Acres 14th Hole Said He Was Being Chased; Nothing Going On In Room 226 At Lee Highway Motel

Georgia Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 321 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN 7612 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Police responded to suspicious activity at Brown Acres Golf Club, 406 Brown Road. Officers were told a vehicle was parked on the golf course around the 14th hole at the far back of the property. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,930. There are 321 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Don't Pick My Heroes For Me

Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Wild Geese’ Poem

Out of the blue, one of my dearest friends of all time writes to me from afar and reveals, “My phone’s acting funny… Or more likely, I don’t know how to use it. Anyway, I found this poem nearly a decade ago. Man, it really registered with me… I’m sharing with you, partially to check out whether I’m even semi-normal, – does it impact you, too? Talk about tears… “ Mind you, ... (click for more)

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


