Home On Big Ridge Damaged By Fire Sunday Evening

A home on Big Ridge was damaged by fire Sunday evening.

Heavy smoke from a house fire could be seen by Chattanooga firefighters as they left their Hixson fire hall on Sunday night, prompting officials to request additional manpower on the scene.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Red Shift crews were called to a Big Ridge home in the 1900 block of Red Fox Lane. Squad 19 reported that black smoke was visible from the fire station and a second alarm response was initiated. Dispatchers started receiving multiple 911 calls about smoke in the area.

Companies found heavy fire coming from the garage on arrival and they launched a defensive attack, resulting in a good stop. They successfully kept the flames from spreading to the rest of the structure. With the fire under control quickly, firefighters spent time doing a thorough overhaul.

There were no injuries. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist two adults and their dog and cat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The garage area was heavily damaged and there was significant smoke and water damage throughout the residence.

Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 11, Engine 12, Engine 22, Quint 16, Quint 6, Quint 10, Engine 4, Engine 15, Quint 8, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Red Shift), CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Support Services, CPD, EPB, HCEMS and the American Red Cross responded.