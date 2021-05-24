May 24, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 17-23:
SAINT RICHARD ALLEN W/M 56 OFFICER CARTER DUI
LUCAS GABRIELLA KAYLEY W/F 23 OFFICER HAVEN BATTERY FVA
ISON SARAH NICHOLE W/F 34 ... (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 17-23:
SAINT RICHARD ALLEN W/M 56 OFFICER CARTER DUI
LUCAS GABRIELLA KAYLEY W/F 23 OFFICER HAVEN BATTERY FVA
ISON SARAH NICHOLE W/F 34 OFFICER CAMP RETURN FROM HOSPITAL
LOPEZ-VENTURA LUIS FERNANDO H/M 17 OFFICER HAVEN DUI, DUI UNDER AGE, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
SMITH DUSTIN KYLE W/M 30 CAMP
TRACEY ASHLEY TAD W/M ... (click for more)
Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me
They are people you might pass daily
But rarely acknowledge or see
They may not have ever worn uniforms
Or adorned fancy medals
But fought battles of a different kind
They're survivors of injustices
That would break the average mind
Some trek across scorching hot desert sands
during day.............. ... (click for more)
Out of the blue, one of my dearest friends of all time writes to me from afar and reveals, “My phone’s acting funny… Or more likely, I don’t know how to use it. Anyway, I found this poem nearly a decade ago. Man, it really registered with me… I’m sharing with you, partially to check out whether I’m even semi-normal, – does it impact you, too? Talk about tears… “
Mind you, ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick.
Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)
A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech.
Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking.
Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)