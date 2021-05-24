Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Out of the blue, one of my dearest friends of all time writes to me from afar and reveals, “My phone’s acting funny… Or more likely, I don’t know how to use it. Anyway, I found this poem nearly a decade ago. Man, it really registered with me… I’m sharing with you, partially to check out whether I’m even semi-normal, – does it impact you, too? Talk about tears… “ Mind you, ... (click for more)