 Monday, May 24, 2021 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


No Mask Requirement For The Fully Vaccinated At CSCC

Monday, May 24, 2021

On May 14, the Tennessee Board of Regents followed the guidance released from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks on campus. Effective immediately, all Cleveland State Community College sites will reflect these same guidelines. 

Cleveland State is not making vaccinations mandatory for anyone one on campus or off-site centers, however; the college encourages those who have not been fully vaccinated to continue to wear a mask and to engage in social distancing.

“In an effort to keep  our students, employees and guests safe Cleveland State has continued to follow CDC and State of Tennessee guidance during the pandemic,” stated Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC President. “While those who have been vaccinated may opt not to wear a mask on our campus, we strongly encourage non-vaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors until further guidance is provided.”

Officials said, "CSCC has been committed to keeping everyone safe and healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Cleveland State faculty joined the fight by providing those on the front line fighting the disease with the equipment they needed. Chris Jones, mechatronics instructor, took on the challenge to help doctors, nurses and other staff by creating face shields. Mr. Jones used 3-D printers to produce parts for medical masks to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Since then, he has made dozens of masks and distributed them to workers in need. 

"Just like Mr. Jones, the college made a way to continue despite the adversity by creating methods for instruction during the pandemic. On-campus classes turned virtual and students, faculty and staff adjusted to working from home. Check-in stations were put in place at the beginning of the year as a limited amount of classes and events were held on campus. These stations allowed the campus to remain within the TBR and CDC guidelines and made it aware of the college’s duty to keep everyone safe in a learning and working environment. 

"As of May 10, the check-in stations were taken away as CSCC plans on allowing more access for students and staff on campus. As more people are getting vaccinated, the school is providing more face-to-face classes in the fall hoping to return to a high level of student engagement in and outside the classroom.  

"Coming this fall semester, CSCC will encourage everyone who plans to be on campus to get fully vaccinated while also offering an environment for those to learn safely and comfortably."


May 24, 2021

AccuWeather Says Summer Will Arrive Early As Heat Wave Sets In On Southeast

May 24, 2021

No Mask Requirement For The Fully Vaccinated At CSCC

May 24, 2021

A 2nd State Driver's License Office In Chattanooga Closes Due To COVID-19 Issues


Temperatures have already been on the rise over the past few days across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer ... (click for more)

On May 14, the Tennessee Board of Regents followed the guidance released from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks on campus. Effective immediately, all Cleveland ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles said Monday he had just learned that the state driver’s license office on Bonny Oaks Drive will be closed until June 1 due to COVID-related issues. The Dayton ... (click for more)



Breaking News

AccuWeather Says Summer Will Arrive Early As Heat Wave Sets In On Southeast

Temperatures have already been on the rise over the past few days across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer level heat and humidity, some of which could break some daily records for late May. As a slow-moving storm brought cold air and snow to parts of the West and severe storms in the ... (click for more)

No Mask Requirement For The Fully Vaccinated At CSCC

On May 14, the Tennessee Board of Regents followed the guidance released from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks on campus. Effective immediately, all Cleveland State Community College sites will reflect these same guidelines. Cleveland State is not making vaccinations mandatory for anyone one on campus or off-site centers, however; the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Pick My Heroes For Me - And Response

Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Wild Geese’ Poem

Out of the blue, one of my dearest friends of all time writes to me from afar and reveals, “My phone’s acting funny… Or more likely, I don’t know how to use it. Anyway, I found this poem nearly a decade ago. Man, it really registered with me… I’m sharing with you, partially to check out whether I’m even semi-normal, – does it impact you, too? Talk about tears… “ Mind you, ... (click for more)

Sports

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors