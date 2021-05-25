Health Department Reopens Vital Records Office

The Hamilton County Health Department has opened in-person Vital Record (Birth and Death Certificate) services to the public effective today (Tuesday) and is adjusting the hotline schedule and call center staffing as the pandemic evolves and staff responsibilities change.

The Vital Record office has operated via phone and email since March of 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Hamilton County.

Walk-ins will be accepted for all vital record services.

Voluntary acknowledgment of paternity is by appointment only.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please follow posted signage. A maximum of two people will be allowed in the lobby at one time, so guests should be prepared to wait in line outside under a covered awning until they are called to come in.

Paperwork for birth or death certificates is available online at https://health.hamiltontn.org/ en-us/allservices/ vitalrecords(birthdeath).aspx or can be completed onsite while waiting.

For questions about vital record services or to schedule an appointment for voluntary acknowledgement of paternity, call 423-209-8025.

The COVID-19 Hotline will remain open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be closed on Saturdays beginning May 29. Weekend call volume has declined in recent weeks, allowing the Hotline staff’s weekend responsibilities to be redirected.



The hotline continues to average over 1,000 calls per week, answering questions about COVID-19 vaccination and testing locations, vaccine side effects, Say Yes! COVID Test kit distribution, quarantine requirements following exposure, and isolation guidance following a positive test.

Bilingual staff are available. Call 423-209-8383 with all COVID-19 questions.

The Emergency Management Appointment Call Center opened on Jan. 15 to help people make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Now that all vaccination sites are open to the public without an appointment, the Appointment Call Center will close at the call of business on June 4. This function will be transitioned to the Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline.



Though no appointment is needed, the COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries at 423-209-8383.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine calendar is updated with new events regularly. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date schedule.