 Tuesday, May 25, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department Reopens Vital Records Office

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has opened in-person Vital Record (Birth and Death Certificate) services to the public effective today (Tuesday) and is adjusting the hotline schedule and call center staffing as the pandemic evolves and staff responsibilities change.

 

The Vital Record office has operated via phone and email since March of 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Hamilton County.

 

Walk-ins will be accepted for all vital record services.

Voluntary acknowledgment of paternity is by appointment only.

 

Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please follow posted signage. A maximum of two people will be allowed in the lobby at one time, so guests should be prepared to wait in line outside under a covered awning until they are called to come in.

 

Paperwork for birth or death certificates is available online at https://health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/vitalrecords(birthdeath).aspx or can be completed onsite while waiting.

 

For questions about vital record services or to schedule an appointment for voluntary acknowledgement of paternity, call 423-209-8025.

 

The COVID-19 Hotline will remain open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be closed on Saturdays beginning May 29. Weekend call volume has declined in recent weeks, allowing the Hotline staff’s weekend responsibilities to be redirected.

 

The hotline continues to average over 1,000 calls per week, answering questions about COVID-19 vaccination and testing locations, vaccine side effects, Say Yes! COVID Test kit distribution, quarantine requirements following exposure, and isolation guidance following a positive test.

 

Bilingual staff are available. Call 423-209-8383 with all COVID-19 questions.

 

The Emergency Management Appointment Call Center opened on Jan. 15 to help people make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Now that all vaccination sites are open to the public without an appointment, the Appointment Call Center will close at the call of business on June 4. This function will be transitioned to the Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline.

 

Though no appointment is needed, the COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries at 423-209-8383.

 

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine calendar is updated with new events regularly. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date schedule.

 

This press release is available in Spanish on the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN


May 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Car Started Falling Apart On 153; In Close Call, Car Only Hit Pedestrian's Steel-Toed Boot

May 25, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 25, 2021

Man Shot During Robbery In Room At Motel 6 On Lee Highway Sunday


Police responded to 200 Highway 153 NB and asked a man to move his vehicle from the middle of the road. The man said that he was driving NB on Highway 153 when the front end of his vehicle started ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 29-year-old man was shot during a reported robbery in a room at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy. on Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on Lee Highway at 4:36 p.m. Sunday. They located the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Car Started Falling Apart On 153; In Close Call, Car Only Hit Pedestrian's Steel-Toed Boot

Police responded to 200 Highway 153 NB and asked a man to move his vehicle from the middle of the road. The man said that he was driving NB on Highway 153 when the front end of his vehicle started clicking and then shredding off. The man said he did not hit anything, but that the vehicle was just falling apart. NC Towing towed the vehicle. * * * A man on Blackford Street ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Pick My Heroes For Me - And Response

Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. Jefferson’s ‘Top 10’

In the earliest years of the 1800s, a man named Samuel Harrison Smith fathered a son, and, because he was a dear friend and political ally of the third President of the United States, he and his wife named the child Thomas Jefferson Smith. There were a number of people who named their offspring in honor of Mr. Jefferson who, in my experience on this orb, is one of my personal “Top ... (click for more)

Sports

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors