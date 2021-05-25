 Tuesday, May 25, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 468 New Cases

Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total remains at 17,962.

There are 468 new cases, as that total reaches 894,057 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 63,336, which is an increase of 112 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,806 cases, up 3; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations, down 2

Chattooga County: 2,256 cases, up 2; 64 deaths; 184 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,239 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,662 cases, up 4; 79 deaths; 292 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,942 cases; 229 deaths; 767 hospitalizations, up 1

Police Blotter: Car Started Falling Apart On 153; In Close Call, Car Only Hit Pedestrian's Steel-Toed Boot

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 New Cases

Police Blotter: Car Started Falling Apart On 153; In Close Call, Car Only Hit Pedestrian's Steel-Toed Boot

Police responded to 200 Highway 153 NB and asked a man to move his vehicle from the middle of the road. The man said that he was driving NB on Highway 153 when the front end of his vehicle started clicking and then shredding off. The man said he did not hit anything, but that the vehicle was just falling apart. NC Towing towed the vehicle. * * * A man on Blackford Street ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 New Cases

Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,044. There has been one more death from the virus, as the total is now at 499 in the county. There are 36 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton ... (click for more)

We're All Interconnected Whether We Accept It Or Not

Roy Exum: Mr. Jefferson's 'Top 10'

100 Days Until Kickoff; Vols Season Tickets Go On Sale

2nd-Seeded Vols Begin SEC Tournament On Wednesday

