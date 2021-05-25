Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 468 New Cases
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total remains at 17,962.
There are 468 new cases, as that total reaches 894,057 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,336, which is an increase of 112 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,806 cases, up 3; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations, down 2
Chattooga County: 2,256 cases, up 2; 64 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,239 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,662 cases, up 4; 79 deaths; 292 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,942 cases; 229 deaths; 767 hospitalizations, up 1