Chattanooga Police Department Announces Staffing Change To Address Gun Crime

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The Chattanooga Police Department announced it is reallocating five existing, budgeted positions to enhance its response to gun crime and better serve community members who are most directly affected by gun violence.

On July 2, the CPD Gun Team will see an increase of five sworn officers. These officers will be reallocated from the current CPD Gang Unit, bringing the Gun Team’s total staffing to nine investigators, two sergeants,and one civilian technician that is funded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). 

The CPD Gun Team was created in June, 2018.

Its purpose is to focus on evidence gathered at scenes where gun violence occurred and use specialized ballistics technology to link crime guns to people and people to crimes, building stronger cases against those committing the most gun violence in our community. Since the creation of the Gun Team, each shots fired call in Chattanooga gets a police response. If evidence is located, Gun Team investigators follow up. In cases where a person is shot, the Gun Team also plays a vital role in the investigation and building a case against the perpetrator(s). 

“Since 2018, many of these cases have been successfully prosecuted at the federal level, hopefully bringing some justice and closure to victims and their families,” said CPD Captain John Chambers. “Increasing the number of dedicated officers to the Gun Team in order to address and respond even more efficiently to gun violence in Chattanooga is needed now.”

In addition to enhancing the CPD Gun Team, manpower that previously staffed the Gang Unit will be reallocated to fill other vacancies within the department. Other investigative and administrative responsibilities assigned to the CPD Gang Unit are in the process of being absorbed by CPD’s Intelligence Unit and Focused Deterrence Coordinator. These changes will also be effective July 2.

“The Chattanooga Police Department has a reputation as being a progressive department committed to intelligence led and data driven policing,” said Chief David Roddy. “We are continuously looking at ways to address and adapt response to criminal activity with the ultimate goal to better serve the members of this community. Expanding the Gun Team without seeking an increase in funding just makes sense.”

CPD and its Gun Team were recently awarded a $700,000 federal grant to supplement existing equipment and obtain innovative, objective technological methods of capturing evidence and data connected to gun/violent crime. Starting in July, the Gun Team will have additional personnel it needs to make the most of this funding. 

CPD’s Gun Team has been recognized as a model for best practice by the ATF and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.


Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BALLARD, JAMES EDWARD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 05/26/2021 1 BALLARD, JAMES EDWARD PUBLIC INTOXICATION 05/26/2021 1 BROOKS IV, JOE THOMAS POSS.OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 05/26/2021 1 BROOKS IV, JOE THOMAS THEFT OF PROPERTY 05/26/2021 1 HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE RESISTING ARREST ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Speedway Employee Not Convinced Bill Is Real; Mom Wants Boyfriend To Stay, But 10-Year-Old Daughter Wants Him Gone

While at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., an officer was flagged down by an employee who said he believed a customer paid with a fake $100 bill and the customer was walking out the door. Police identified the customer, who said he got the bill from his bank and it was real. The employee told police that bills 50's and 100's have to be deposited into a safe that has a digital scanner ... (click for more)

We're All Interconnected Whether We Accept It Or Not

My own family and friends come from many walks of life, many nationalities, ethnic and racial backgrounds. We're all interconnected one way or the other, whether we like it or not. Whether we know it or not. My family and friends might be Iraj (pronounced long e-raj) from Iran or Kali from India. They might come from some South American country or Asia (Vietnam). ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Better Than 36%

There at least 20 people in Hamilton County this very moment who would literally fall to their knees and beg you to accept the COVID vaccine. There are thousands more in the Chattanooga tristate area who would join the 20, if asked. But let’s focus on the 20. There are 14 of them in intensive care and another six who are unable to breathe without a medical ventilator. This is right ... (click for more)

Lodolo Stays Hot As Lookouts Win 4-0

Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo continued his hot start to the 2021 season on Tuesday night. Lodolo struck out eight batters across seven shutout innings and now has an ERA of 0.40 on the year, the lowest mark in the minors among pitchers to throw at least 17 innings. He is scheduled to start the series finale on Sunday as he looks to continue his hot stretch. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Big Vol Baseball Win Over South Carolina Accomplished A Lot

The biggest prize from Tennessee’s 5-4 baseball victory at South Carolina on Saturday was an SEC East Division championship. The victory, coupled with Vanderbilt’s loss to Kentucky, fitted the Vols with a division crown for the first time since 1997. That’s not all UT got from the victory, however. The circumstances associated with the outcome amounted to a gift basket ... (click for more)


