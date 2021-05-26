Chattanooga Police Department Announces Staffing Change To Address Gun Crime

The Chattanooga Police Department announced it is reallocating five existing, budgeted positions to enhance its response to gun crime and better serve community members who are most directly affected by gun violence.

On July 2, the CPD Gun Team will see an increase of five sworn officers. These officers will be reallocated from the current CPD Gang Unit, bringing the Gun Team’s total staffing to nine investigators, two sergeants,and one civilian technician that is funded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The CPD Gun Team was created in June, 2018.

Its purpose is to focus on evidence gathered at scenes where gun violence occurred and use specialized ballistics technology to link crime guns to people and people to crimes, building stronger cases against those committing the most gun violence in our community. Since the creation of the Gun Team, each shots fired call in Chattanooga gets a police response. If evidence is located, Gun Team investigators follow up. In cases where a person is shot, the Gun Team also plays a vital role in the investigation and building a case against the perpetrator(s).

“Since 2018, many of these cases have been successfully prosecuted at the federal level, hopefully bringing some justice and closure to victims and their families,” said CPD Captain John Chambers. “Increasing the number of dedicated officers to the Gun Team in order to address and respond even more efficiently to gun violence in Chattanooga is needed now.”



In addition to enhancing the CPD Gun Team, manpower that previously staffed the Gang Unit will be reallocated to fill other vacancies within the department. Other investigative and administrative responsibilities assigned to the CPD Gang Unit are in the process of being absorbed by CPD’s Intelligence Unit and Focused Deterrence Coordinator. These changes will also be effective July 2.

“The Chattanooga Police Department has a reputation as being a progressive department committed to intelligence led and data driven policing,” said Chief David Roddy. “We are continuously looking at ways to address and adapt response to criminal activity with the ultimate goal to better serve the members of this community. Expanding the Gun Team without seeking an increase in funding just makes sense.”

CPD and its Gun Team were recently awarded a $700,000 federal grant to supplement existing equipment and obtain innovative, objective technological methods of capturing evidence and data connected to gun/violent crime. Starting in July, the Gun Team will have additional personnel it needs to make the most of this funding.

CPD’s Gun Team has been recognized as a model for best practice by the ATF and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.