Lookout Mountain, Tn., Will Have 5% Tax Increase After Losing Hall Income Tax

Residents of the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. will see a five percent increase in their property taxes for 2022. Reappraisals were done throughout Hamilton County this year and the value of homes in Lookout Mountain, Tn. increased an average of 17 percent. The reappraised values are sent to the state which sets a certified tax rate for the town which should offset the increase. However, without other sources of revenue, Lookout Mountain, Tn. now relies upon property taxes and found it necessary to raise taxes.

In the past, the Hall income tax made up a large part of the town’s budget, said Town Consultant Dwight Montague who created this year’s financial plan. This is the last year any money from that tax will be received and since it was phased out gradually, this year Lookout Mountain, Tn. will receive just $125,000. Property taxes received in 2021 were $2,474.737. With the five percent increase that is planned for the coming year, the total income from property taxes should be $2.6 million. Mr. Montague said that does not make up the amount lost from the Hall Tax that was received last year. And, currently Incline tickets are not being sold at the top station so there is no tax being received, which may also cut down on income from the parking meters between Point Park and the Incline.

The biggest capital outlay included in the budget is a new fire engine to replace one that is about 25 years old at the cost of $693,500. The public works department will be getting a new dump truck that can more easily pull the heavy leaf machines. Money received from the sale of old vehicles will offset that truck. The town supports Lookout Mountain Elementary School which allows there to be more teachers and this year will provide $500,000 with the PTA reimbursing the town by $210,000. Also included is a two percent raise for all employees and there is expected to be a 15 percent increase in health insurance. $20,000 is planned for road striping. And $9,100 that will make improvements at The Commons will come from a gift made to the town by the McAllister twins. The town has no debt. The budget plans on expenditures of $720,500 over what it takes in, said Mr. Montague.

Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall said phone reception is unreliable, so the best way for residents to make reservations at The Commons, or to get in touch with Scott Shell and Brandon Adams is by email at sportsonlookout@comcast.net. Fencing will be replaced around the playground soon with a gift from the McAllisters. Requests have been made for adult equipment to be added in the area, but he said all space is now filled and some of the kids’ equipment would have to be removed. Baseball season was successful with all scheduled games being played. Now rec baseball is transitioning into the All-Star teams. Commons Camp will take place this summer beginning June 7 and will continue for seven weeks. There will be no program this year for four- and five-year-olds, but there are some options. He recommends getting in touch with either Scott Shell or Gwin Tugman for more information. Soccer is now the sport with the most participation, he said, so there is a longer registration period. It is now open through mid-July.

Fifth-grade graduation took place on the front lawn of the school on May 25, and the ceremony was “sweet and perfect,” said Commissioner of Schools Brooke Pippenger. Outstanding graduates were recognized with awards: Louie Meier received the DAR Good Citizenship Award, Flori Nichols received the Christy McBryar Faculty Award and Bea Burbank was presented with the Nancy Caulkins Scholarship. Of 23 graduates, 16 are Presidential Academic Scholars this year. Alumni Wiley Pippenger gave the address to the graduates, and the class gift is a teak bench that has been placed near the pond in front of the school.

The Public Works department is busy keeping up with removal of brush and trimming shrubbery and trees along the roads, said Commissioner Frank Schriner. Striping the roads and patching of the streets will not be done until August, he said.

In the absence of Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police, Mayor Walker Jones said that it is “business as usual” for the department. Car decals are now on sale and the price will increase after June 15.

Mayor Walker Jones would like for residents to be aware that the town has a noise ordinance and whether you are doing work yourself or hiring someone to do it, he asks everyone to be thoughtful of your neighbors. Work is allowed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. during the week, and cannot begin before noon on Sunday. It is hoped people will respect the ordinance before the town has to get heavy handed in enforcing it. Mayor Jones thanked the many people that make Lookout Mountain a special place to live, including Ann Caldwell who regularly organizes an event to clean up the roadways. He thanked all the garden clubs for the job they do to plant and maintain the green spaces. He thanked the McAllister twins for their donation that will make improvements at The Commons. He reminded all drivers to be mindful that there are many people walking and biking on the roads through the spring and summer.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission will be on Tuesday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m.