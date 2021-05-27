Police Blotter: Woman With Stolen Phone Won't Cooperate; Garbage Can Thief Hits On Burnt Mill Road

He said he told her that it was his phone and it had been stolen. He said she replied, "Someone needs to give me my money." He then asked her, "How can we make that happen?" and she hung up. He said he tried turning the locator on and the phone had been turned off, so he can’t locate it on GPS. He said he contacted his phone company and they said they can’t track the phone since it's off.



* * *



A man told police that he found two clear plastic totes full of computer equipment at the intersection of Wilcox and N. Chamberlain at 8:30 a.m. Police provided him with a receipt and turned the found equipment over to Property.



* * *



A manager at Buddy's Home Furnishings, 6025 E. Brainerd Road, told police that a white male and female attempted to open an account. He said he believes the man is using a stolen driver's license as well as providing fake Volkswagen pay slips. The manager said he has found where the pay slips were not legitimate and is going to refuse the couple the ability to open an account. He wanted police to intercept the couple when they come back to retrieve their $100 cash deposit. With this information, police contacted the Chattanooga Fraud Division and spoke to an investigator. The investigator said that criminal forgery has not yet taken place and the matter cannot be pursued. Police called the manager back and told him that because the couple have yet to receive anything for their efforts, they haven't forged government documents or forms of payment, and that it is unconfirmed that the identification has been stolen. This occurrence will be listed as suspicious activity. The manager appeared to be upset, refused to give personal information and denied a need for a report prior to discontinuing the phone conversation.



* * *



A caller reported a worker at the Subway, 3641 Brainerd Road, possibly being intoxicated. An officer spoke with a man working at the Subway who was slurring his speech and staggering. The officer allowed him to contact a friend, who picked him up. Another Subway worker arrived and closed the restaurant.



* * *



A man on McDonald Drive told police that his camera caught footage of two males going through his vehicles. He said they did not steal anything of value, but he wanted to document the incident due to his neighbor having a firearm stolen from his vehicle that same night.



* * *



An employee at GSP Transportation, 1624 Shepherd Road, told police that afternoon one of the company's rental cars was stolen. The man was able to provide video footage of the vehicle leaving the lot; however, there is no suspect information at this time. The vehicle was left unattended with the keys and there were no witnesses present. The vehicle was then entered into NCIC as stolen. The next morning the vehicle was recovered via GPS coordinates at 2475 15th Ave. ("View at the Mission"), unoccupied with rear windshield damage (approximately $600 in damages). The vehicle was removed from NCIC and the owner was notified. The owner did not answer and the vehicle was towed by A1 Towing.



* * *



An anonymous caller reported a stolen vehicle was outside of Chattanooga at 6237 Vance Road. Police located the vehicle, a Kia Forte (AL) in the parking lot at that address. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside the door pocket. NCIC confirmed the vehicle was stolen and Guy Yates towed it.



* * *



A suspicious person was reported at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. A man was reportedly following people through the Walmart parking lot in an attempt to get a ride to Sequatchie County. Police spoke with the man who said he was dropped off in Hamilton County by a Sequatchie corrections officer on his way to the jail. The man requested police take him to Sequatchie County, but police informed him this was not able to happen. Police checked the man for any outstanding warrants, none which showed active at this time.



* * *



A woman on Florida Avenue told police that sometime after 1:30 a.m. someone entered her 2010 Buick Enclave and stole her pistol.



* * *



A man on Gunbarrel Road told police he wished to report his vehicle stolen; however, he had no proof a crime took place, nor did he have any vehicle info to provide to police that proves he has a car that belongs to him. The man said he would call back later when he has more details.



* * *



Police were flagged down by a woman on Poplar Street who said someone attempted to open her window from the outside. Police observed a side window to be partially opened. The screen was not in the window.



* * *



An anonymous caller reported a non-physical verbal disorder between a white male and a white female at the Murphy Gas, 310 Greenway View Dr. Police spoke to a man in the parking lot near his pickup truck and asked him about the disorder. He said that he and his girlfriend had argued about gas money. The girlfriend had left the area prior to police arrival and was not located.



A woman told police she parked her vehicle out side of the Citgo gas station, 3410 Campbell St., and when she came back outside, her 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was gone. A BOLO was put out city wide for the vehicle. The vehicle was put into NCIC.



* * *



Police responded to a burglar alarm at Foametix of Chattanooga, 2320 Gifford St. Officers located the main gate open. Officers checked the outside vehicles and inner perimeter of the fence. Officers also located one of the bay garage doors open. Officers cleared the building and did not locate anyone inside. Dispatch attempted to get in contact with a responsible, but were unable to find one. Officers secured the doors to the best of their ability.



* * *



A disorder was reported at the Waffle House, 8912 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with a man who was said to be bothering other customers. The manager of the restaurant wanted the man to be removed from the restaurant and not to return. Police assisted the man with a ride home.



* * *



A man was reported in a room that had not been paid for at America's Best Inn, 7717 Lee Hwy. Police arrived and the man and management were able to work out an agreement.



* * *



A woman called police and said that she while dropping off clothes to an acquaintance at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road, the acquaintance stole $262 from her wallet. Police spoke with the woman who said that she has known the acquaintance for some time and received a call from her asking for clothes. She stated that she brought her some clothes last night and, while they were unloading her truck, the acquaintance must have taken the cash from her wallet located in the front seat. Police then spoke with the acquaintance, who said that she did not take any money from her and only met her last night when she approached her offering help. Police then read the message thread between them and found that they were both untruthful in their statements. The messages showed they have been in contact since February and that the woman was attempting to purchase Xanax from the acquaintance last night. I informed both women that this will be documented and that further police action will not be taken.



* * *



An employee of Talley Construction Co. told police that about 12:15 p.m. yesterday, an unknown person stole a Stilh concrete saw off the back of a company-owned truck that was parked at Bailey Avenue and S. Watkins Street.

* * *



A man on Burnt Mill Road told police that he put his city garbage can out about 8:30 p.m. last night at the end of his driveway ready for garbage pick-up at the street. He later heard a dragging noise coming from the street and went outside to check about two or three minutes afterwards and saw the can was gone. He said he didn’t see any skid marks or damage to any other objects around - telephone pole, etc. Also, he said he hears noises like that all the time, but further away, and he didn't go try to find his can at the time because he had "just had a few beers before he had went to bed earlier." He said he immediately called police, but no officer ever showed up. He said he called police back to check about 45 minutes later and he was told the officer had to be re-routed to another more pressing matter, so he went on to bed and didn't call police back until just this morning. He told police he just now found his can about 1/4 mile away from his house and it was completely destroyed. Also, he said another neighbor's can was destroyed as well and was found even further down the street. He said there is a $75 replacement fee for the can.