Hotel Indigo Boutique Hotel In Downtown Chattanooga Sells For $20 Million

The Hotel Indigo boutique hotel on W. 6th Street in downtown Chattanooga has sold for $20 million.
The sale was to West 6Th Hotel Property Investment Llc from Vnd Hospitality Llc.
The property was built in 1966 as the St. Barnabas Apartments.
Renovation began in 2012.
The boutique hotel includes 117 rooms and suites with over 5,000 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor event space. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center that is open 24 hours as well as a restaurant patio with an assortment of local craft beers and small plates.
Indigo is a chain of boutique hotels worldwide.