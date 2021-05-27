Apartments Near Hamilton Place Sell For $12.3 Million

An apartment complex near Hamilton Place has sold for $12.3 million.
Ledford at Hamilton Place is at 1701 N. Concord Road.
The sale was to Lhp Apts Llc from Aerial & Above Llc.
The complex was built in 1980.
May 27, 2021
A man contacted police from Sky Zoo, 5709 Lee Hwy. He said his phone was stolen while he was there the night before. He said he last had it around 11 p.m. when he set it down somewhere. He doesn’t ... (click for more)
Cleveland police officers responded to reports of a gunshot at 1017 3rd Street SE in Cleveland.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. ... (click for more)
An apartment complex near Hamilton Place has sold for $12.3 million.
Ledford at Hamilton Place is at 1701 N. Concord Road.
The sale was to Lhp Apts Llc from Aerial & Above Llc.
The ... (click for more)
A man contacted police from Sky Zoo, 5709 Lee Hwy. He said his phone was stolen while he was there the night before. He said he last had it around 11 p.m. when he set it down somewhere. He doesn’t remember where exactly - maybe a table or in his coat. Later, around 11:30 p.m., he said he noticed he couldn’t find it and he's not sure if someone took it from his coat or a table. He ... (click for more)
Cleveland police officers responded to reports of a gunshot at 1017 3rd Street SE in Cleveland.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Officers administered first aid to the victim, however, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Cleveland Police said, "This crime appears to be a targeted incident." (click for more)
My own family and friends come from many walks of life, many nationalities, ethnic and racial backgrounds. We're all interconnected one way or the other, whether we like it or not. Whether we know it or not.
My family and friends might be Iraj (pronounced long e-raj) from Iran or Kali from India. They might come from some South American country or Asia (Vietnam).
... (click for more)
I am increasingly convinced that there is a very determined effort now at full surge against America’s people. We have in our very midst hate-mongering politicians, faux-liberals and extreme right-wing criminals, a sorely tilted media, foreign-led Black Lives Matter operatives, and open Communist factions in our largest cities. The evil ones, who triggered the ‘defund the police’ ... (click for more)
No. 4 Tennessee dropped its SEC Tournament opener to Alabama, 3-2, in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon at the Hoover Met.
Jake Rucker , Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony finished with two hits apiece as the Vols out-hit the Tide, 10-6 for the game. Pavolony and Liam Spence drove in UT's two runs on the day with RBI singles in the seventh inning with the Vols trailing 2-0. ... (click for more)
This week, Major League Baseball umpire Joe West set a standard that no other umpire has ever achieved. He officiated his 5,376th game, breaking the all-time record set by the legendary Bill Klem. Unlike players, that's the only record that umpires can set. In West's case, longevity doesn't necessarily mean perfection.
Oh, he has been about as good as any umpire who ever worked ... (click for more)