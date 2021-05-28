Daphne Westbrook Found Safe In Samson, Ala.; Search Still On For Her Father, John Westbrook

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Friday morning that Daphne Westbrook, the Chattanooga girl who had been the subject of an Endangered Child Alert issued under the Holly Bobo Act earlier this week, has been found safe in Samson, Ala.

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said, "We are thankful Daphne is safe and no longer being held by her father.

It is especially gratifying to be able to tell her mom that Daphne is free and no longer being hidden.

"This doesn’t change our goal to find and prosecute John Westbrook. Our investigation remains active and we expect new developments within the next couple of weeks."