 Friday, May 28, 2021 79.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Mayor Tim Kelly Issues Executive Order To Officially Reopen Remaining City Facilities

Friday, May 28, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly issued an executive order on Friday that will reopen all remaining city facilities that were shuttered during the pandemic. 

This includes reopening all YFD centers and Senior Centers on June 1 and all remaining pools on June 7. Summer camps will also begin on June 7. 

The order follows the presentation to City Council on Tuesday of the city’s safe reopening plan, which puts in place measures to ensure social distancing, enhanced cleaning, and limited capacity per CDC guidelines.

The Warner Park Pool and Splashpad was opened today by a previous executive order.

“As the weather warms up, I am grateful for the opportunity to once again provide these important city services that bring our neighbors together in the spirit of community,” said Mayor Kelly. “Our city’s YFD centers, pools and senior centers provide vital services and offer welcome diversions. Reopening them safely has been a top priority for my administration.”

Dr. Mary Lambert, Chattanooga’s director of community health, said that the city is continuing to monitor factors related to COVID-19, such as vaccine and infection rates, to ensure public safety as these critical community resources reopen.

“Now that our city has taken a big step toward normalcy, our community’s continuing challenge will be to put this pandemic behind us through vaccinations in order to maintain these gains,” Dr. Lambert said. “The last thing anyone wants is to see a rise in infections because of a failure to take advantage of easily accessible vaccinations, which are shown to protect our families and loved ones from the COVID-19 virus.”

Under the order, masks continue to be required in all city buildings for non-vaccinated adults. However, masks for any children under the age of 18 are now optional in all city buildings, including YFD centers and pools.

This week’s executive order continues to cover the ongoing emergency care being provided to residents who were displaced by the March 2021 fire at Patten Towers. On Wednesday, residents of floors eight-11 were able to begin moving back in, but residents who were evacuated from other floors are still awaiting reinstatement. These residents continue to need food, shelter and other provisions to ensure their health and safety.

“Elmington Capital, the owner of Patten Towers, is working diligently to reopen all floors and allow all residents to return home, and I’m grateful that they were able to open many of the building’s floors this week,” said Brent Goldberg, the city’s chief of staff.  “In the meantime, we will continue to provide support to those who were displaced by the fire.”


May 28, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 17 New Cases

May 28, 2021

Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 404 New Cases

May 28, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Hamilton County had 17 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 45,116. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,052. There are 404 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 17 New Cases

Hamilton County had 17 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 45,116. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There are 35 patients hospitalized and 9 in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 404 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,052. There are 404 new cases, as that total reaches 895,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 63,696, which is an increase of 99 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,812 cases, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Redistricting: A Gerrymandering Threat

The Unity Group of Chattanooga is issuing this synopsis in order to inform the community on what is one of the most pivotal aspects of our electoral and voting processes, Redistricting. According to the Tennessee Comptroller, Redistricting “refers to the delineation of boundaries for political units, such as state legislative and county commission districts.” It is paramount that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bravo For Joan Carter!

It was with a full dose of delight on Wednesday when I learned a bereaved Joan Carter had agreed to serve in an interim role on the Tennessee Legislature in place of her popular husband, Mike Carter. What a sterling tribute to Mike, who died on May 15, with cancer, and what a most deserved honor to Joan after a lifetime of support for a great civil servant! I can’t think of a greater ... (click for more)

Sports

#4 Vols Lose SEC Tournament Opener To Alabama

No. 4 Tennessee dropped its SEC Tournament opener to Alabama, 3-2, in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon at the Hoover Met. Jake Rucker , Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony finished with two hits apiece as the Vols out-hit the Tide, 10-6 for the game. Pavolony and Liam Spence drove in UT's two runs on the day with RBI singles in the seventh inning with the Vols trailing 2-0. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Joe West Gets The Last Laugh

This week, Major League Baseball umpire Joe West set a standard that no other umpire has ever achieved. He officiated his 5,376th game, breaking the all-time record set by the legendary Bill Klem. Unlike players, that's the only record that umpires can set. In West's case, longevity doesn't necessarily mean perfection. Oh, he has been about as good as any umpire who ever worked ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors