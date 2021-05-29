1 Killed, Another Injured In Shooting At Location Of Lee Highway Bar; Argument Preceded Man Pulling Gun

A 32-year-old man was killed and a 45-year-old man injured in an early morning shooting at the site of the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway.

The victim was identified as Eric Grant.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 5700 block of Lee Highway on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported both victims to a local hospital.

Eric Gray succumbed to his injuries, while the other man is listed has having non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that there was a verbal argument between several people when a suspect produced a firearm and began shooting.