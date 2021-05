Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBARAKAT, SOPHIA K

262 DERBY ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BALENTINE, KENZI MICHELLE

1680 JED ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BIGGS, MASON G

1171 GREEN GROVE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRADFORD, LAWRENCE J

2717 THICKET RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

BRANNEN, GINA MICHELLE

1516 B THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE

2008 WINDSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BURTON, JAMUNN D.

5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BYNUM, DEMARCUS SHAQUAN

4612 TRAIL WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

---

CARICO, NATHAN E

1035 SUNSET DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772950

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CHRISTOPHER, KENDALL M

233 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

EDWARDS, MATTHEW LABRON

112 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

---

ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GAMBLE, ANTHONY DARRELL

8742 APT A DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

---

GARCIA, CHRISTIAN RONALDO

2411 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNDER AGE 2ND DUI

---

GOINS, BRANDON LEE

8076 CHASE HUNTER TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

GRAYSON, ADRIAN T

3216 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374061838

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

---

GREEN, DUSTIN WAYNE

5433 DAYTON BLVD APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HEDGES, TOMMY JOE

1306 EVERGREEN RD CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN

1981 HIGHWAY 163 Riceville, 373705242

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HILLIER, CARL ERIC

108 DAVIS RD GRANDVIEW, 37337

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

HIXSON, ANTHONY DARRYL

1509 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

HYMON, JASMINE S

4910 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

JENKINS, CHARLENE

2633 TUPELO DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LAPARRA GONZALEZ, FLORENCIO ANTONIO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

MAGLOIRE, JULIEN B

314 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37353

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

MCDONALD, JAJUANA LAFAYE

4115 HARBOR HILLS ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MEYER, XAVIER ALEXANDAR

76 CHATTAM TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MONTOIA-EROZO, LUIS

5400 OAKDALE AVE CHATANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

HEAD LIGHTS FAILURE TO DIM

---

MORALES-LOPEZ, EDUARDO

2709 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

---

MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

NELSON, WILLIAM RUSSELL

711 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052266

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT

1519 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PATRICK, JOHN D

735 E 10th St Chattanooga, 374032929

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN

1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

PERAZA, EDWIN AMIR

,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON

3852 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

EVADING ARREST

---

ROBERTS, SAMANTHA ELLEN

7939 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

ROGERS, NICHOLAS MARTIN

7939 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

---

SALES, ORIANNA LENAE

2115 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044420

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

SCHMITT, JORDAN CARLEE

HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY

4621 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073200

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500

---

TAYLOR, JAYME

3115 ELMORE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital

POSS OF MDMA FOR RESALE

SIMPLE POSSESSION

---

VARGAS, ROBERT JUAN

5308 LYNNWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

WARE, JAIMY A

9822 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

WHELAN, WILLIAM

2650 MUNICIPAL WAY TALLAHASSEE, 32304

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

---

WHISENANT, RICHARD C

120 W MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED