Jeff Eversole Announces His Application For Open District 9 County Commission Seat

With the announced resignation of Hamilton County Commissioner Chester Bankston at the end of the month, local business executive Jeff Eversole has placed his name into contention to be appointed to the vacated seat.

Mr. Eversole is known for his work in the private sector as the Southeast Tennessee market manager for Walmart Inc. In his current role, he overseas local grants and giving into the community, asset protection, compliance, and daily operations of the corporate conglomerates’ business in Tennessee.

He said, “The decision to submit my name was no light task. For over two decades Hamilton County has been the place I have called home. I have served my community and it has blessed me beyond measure, and it is an honor to be considered to continue serving Hamilton County as commissioner. Coming from the private sector, I feel, gives a unique perspective into private public partnerships. The knowledge of knowing and understanding current partnerships is vital in my belief to keeping taxes low and corporate partners engaged.”

Mr. Eversole is currently a reserve deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and is a volunteer of the Forgotten Child Fund which assists needy families and their children at Christmas since 1965 with the “Santa Train.” He has served on the Erlanger Children’s Hospital Foundation Board to support purchasing unique children’s equipment, enhance specialty programs, and expand training programs for the region’s only Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Center. He also sits on the board of directors of the American Cancer Society, a nationwide, community-based, voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer.

Mr. Eversole is married to Denise Eversole and has five children.