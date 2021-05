Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBAN, JONATHAN B

1330 GRAYSON DR WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

AUSTIN, GEORGE H

5212 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD

3407 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121231

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BARKER, TONEY LEE

1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032704

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BARRETT, BLAKE CHANDLER

218 BERNICE DRIVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE (MARIJ

---

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO

2006 MILINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN

12107 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARDENAS, ANTHONY AMBROSE

1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213105

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CARTER, LOVEST LEWIS

3402 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CASH, DONELL

1201 BOYNTON DR, APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 374022137

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

28715 LOMASITA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COX, ROBERT LLOYD

720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122942

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DANIELS, CHRISTOPHER JABBAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, LISA YVETTE

165 WENDY LEIGH CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417122

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER

1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

FITCH, JOSHEMA M

2506 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FOLEY, CARSON

1902 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

FOWLER, KIMBERLY DIANE

1539 OLD ROME PIKE LEBANON, 370875203

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FUGET, KAISER KEVON

712 MANSION CIR.

APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON1817 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 374062625Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HEATH, DAVID ELIJAH206 B CLIFTVIEW DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE7754 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LACOURSE, MEGAN ANNA1648 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---LOVELACE, RODRICK VORDAD1721 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---LOWERY, SHANNON Y452 RODING RIDGEDRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LYONS, JEFFERY PAUL4308 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---MASON, JACQUELINE LATRICE30 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---MCBEE, TOMMY LEE69 MOUTAIN AVE WEST SHERWOOD, 37376Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---MCCLAIN, DERRICK LAMAR5002 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112562Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NICHOLS, RONALD ALAN310 EAST GARDEN ROSSIVILLE, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ORR, DESIREE6904 WAKE ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---OWEN, KARRIE ELIZABETH7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 373432337Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---POINDEXTER, DARIUS JAMMIR1433 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL EXPOSURE---RAY, CARMEN DIONNE1415 CYPRESS STAPT 454 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)ASSAULT---ROBERSON, SERENITY R1716 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 373639182Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SPENCE, TREVIEON TAHAJ1420 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN959 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA2212 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM / DOMESTIC---THURMAN, ANTHONY LEBRON1126 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TIPTON, SHAWNNA ANNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TRAMMELL, KIERRA NASHEA1315 TOWNE HILLS DR HIXSON, 373435090Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY182 OLD HIGHWAY 302 GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---WIGGINS, TIMOTHY DAVID11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, TONY CORTEZ1817 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY