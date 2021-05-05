City Court Clerk Ron Swafford Retiring After Long Public Service Career

Ron Swafford announced Wednesday that he is retiring after a long career that included Juvenile Court Clerk, City Human Services Department director, City Council member and, for the past eight years, City Court Clerk.

It will be up to new mayor Tim Kelly to appoint his successor at City Court.

Mr. Swafford started his career at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court in 1978. He served in many roles there and alongside three Juvenile Court Judges and many magistrates. His final 12 years he was the elected Juvenile Court Clerk.

He was elected to the Chattanooga City Council, District 5, in 1993 and in 1997. He served as vice-chairman in 1997 and chairman in 1998. During his time on the Council he worked at The Partnership for Families, Children and adults in the Elderly Services Division.

In 2011, he was appointed administrator over the City Human Services Department by Mayor Ron Littlefield.

When Andy Berke was elected mayor in 2013, he appointed Mr. Swafford as Chattanooga City Court Clerk and re-appointed him in 2017.

Mr. Swafford and his wife, Sharon, have been married for 41 years. They have two sons, Raun and Jonathan, daughter-in-law Christina, and three grandchildren, Christian, Christopher and Christen.

He is a longtime member of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Deacon Ministry, Male Chorus, and Benevolence ministry.

Mr. Swafford is a 1974 graduate of Sale Creek High School and a 1978 graduate of theUniversity of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

He was born and raised in Bakewell.

Mr. Swafford said, "I'm not sure if fishing, working in the garden, working part time, or just teaching the Grandkids how to drive is next. I have always enjoyed working with children and families in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

"It has been an honor to serve. I want to thank, of course, my family and all the co-workers that have surrounded me and made the jobs easy for me. Most of all I thank God for keeping his hand on me."