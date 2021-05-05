HCSO Deputies Utilize PIT Maneuver To Safely Apprehend Vehicle Chase Suspect

 Wednesday, May 5, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified on Saturday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., that Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office personnel were in pursuit of a suspect who had intentionally rammed a Sequatchie County Deputy’s vehicle and had thrown a firearm out the window. Dispatchers further advised the suspect vehicle was headed into Hamilton County on Highway 111 and that Sequatchie County dispatch had lost radio contact with the solo pursuing deputy.

 

A short time later, Soddy Daisy Police personnel advised that the vehicle was stolen as they were attempting to catch up to the pursuit.

 

HCSO deputies intercepted the pursuit in Lakesite, Tn.

The pursuit continued south on Hixson Pike where deputies observed the driver of the suspect vehicle, a white 2005 Chevrolet Astro van, show disregard for the safety of the motorists around them.

 

Near the 5900 block of Hixson Pike, the decision was made to use a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) if possible, due to the fact the pursuit was headed towards a heavily populated area.

 

At the intersection of Hixson Pike and Middle Valley Road, the suspect vehicle turned onto Old Hixson Pike. As the vehicle turned back onto Hixson Pike conditions were conducive for deputies to attempt a PIT maneuver. As the suspect’s vehicle reached the 5400 block of Hixson Pike, HCSO deputies utilized a PIT maneuver and successfully stopped the vehicle.

 

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and identified as William J. Jordan. While taking Jordan into custody he resisted arrest and had to be pulled from the vehicle, during which time he was tased by a Sequatchie County Deputy.

 

Jordan was transported to Memorial North to be medically evaluated after being tased and was turned over to the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office as the pursuit originated in their county. 

 

The HCSO is charging William Jordan with the following charges for his actions while in Hamilton County:

 

· Reckless endangerment

· Evading arrest and resisting 

· Stop halt frisk

During the pursuit, one HCSO patrol unit sustained minor damage to the unit’s front push bar.


The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday accepted a generous gift from a local couple that will allow the Sheriff's Office to have a new K-9. They accepted a $25,000 donation from Mr. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday approved TriCon Inc.’s bid for the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) at Lakeside project, which will cost around $30 million. Commissioner ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Winchester police officer. On Oct. 2, 12th District Attorney ... (click for more)



The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday accepted a generous gift from a local couple that will allow the Sheriff's Office to have a new K-9. They accepted a $25,000 donation from Mr. and Mrs. Jay Jolly to the Sheriff's Office. It will be used to purchase a dog and any associated equipment and supplies. The Jollys have a daughter who is studying to be a veterinarian, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday approved TriCon Inc.’s bid for the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) at Lakeside project, which will cost around $30 million. Commissioner Tim Boyd noted he has long been a proponent of finding CSLA a new home, and thanked the commissioners for approving the bid. “This $30 million is going to repurpose Lakeside Elementary ... (click for more)

Chamber, Quit Virtue Signaling

Sprinkled liberally throughout the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce’s “CEOs for Racial Equity – Pledge”, to be signed by its members, are the words “Equity”, “Equality” and “Prosperity”. Let’s call these words the new “virtues”. The Pledge is asking that these virtues be embraced, and that the business community admit its past indiscretion of systematic racism. A friend, who ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rufo Explains ‘Theory’

The Tennessee State Legislature, in its final week in session, is working tirelessly to ban “critical race theory” from being taught in the state’s public schools. Mind you, it is just a theory but has become a volatile subject in American politics and there is good reason. Unfortunately, some of the few, the liberal elites, have taken the challenge to advance the “critical race ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month. Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson. “It’s a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” ... (click for more)

Lookouts Home Opener Postponed To Wednesday

The Chattanooga Lookouts postponed their season opener on Tuesday due to rain and unplayable field conditions. Tickets are still available for Opening Day on Wednesday, May 5. Tuesday's game will be made up Thursday (5/6) at 5:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for both games. ... (click for more)


