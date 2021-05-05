HCSO Deputies Utilize PIT Maneuver To Safely Apprehend Vehicle Chase Suspect

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified on Saturday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., that Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office personnel were in pursuit of a suspect who had intentionally rammed a Sequatchie County Deputy’s vehicle and had thrown a firearm out the window. Dispatchers further advised the suspect vehicle was headed into Hamilton County on Highway 111 and that Sequatchie County dispatch had lost radio contact with the solo pursuing deputy.

A short time later, Soddy Daisy Police personnel advised that the vehicle was stolen as they were attempting to catch up to the pursuit.

HCSO deputies intercepted the pursuit in Lakesite, Tn.

The pursuit continued south on Hixson Pike where deputies observed the driver of the suspect vehicle, a white 2005 Chevrolet Astro van, show disregard for the safety of the motorists around them.

Near the 5900 block of Hixson Pike, the decision was made to use a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) if possible, due to the fact the pursuit was headed towards a heavily populated area.

At the intersection of Hixson Pike and Middle Valley Road, the suspect vehicle turned onto Old Hixson Pike. As the vehicle turned back onto Hixson Pike conditions were conducive for deputies to attempt a PIT maneuver. As the suspect’s vehicle reached the 5400 block of Hixson Pike, HCSO deputies utilized a PIT maneuver and successfully stopped the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and identified as William J. Jordan. While taking Jordan into custody he resisted arrest and had to be pulled from the vehicle, during which time he was tased by a Sequatchie County Deputy.

Jordan was transported to Memorial North to be medically evaluated after being tased and was turned over to the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office as the pursuit originated in their county.

The HCSO is charging William Jordan with the following charges for his actions while in Hamilton County:

· Reckless endangerment

· Evading arrest and resisting

· Stop halt frisk

During the pursuit, one HCSO patrol unit sustained minor damage to the unit’s front push bar.

