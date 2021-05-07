Police Blotter: Couple Rolls Over $100 Worth Of Beer Out Of Dollar General

Officers checked out a shoplifting at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy. The manager told police that two people rolled a cart full of beer out of the store. She said it was a least $100 worth of Miller Lite, Bud Light and Corona Beer. She said a black female distracted the cashier, while a black male rolled the cart out of the store and loaded the beer into a blue Impala. The manager provided a possible partial of the plate to police.



* * *

A caller told police about possible damage to a light pole at 1321 N.





Moore Road. The caller said they observed a vehicle hit a light pole in the area. Police didn't see any light poles damaged in the area, but did find a "No Parking" sign knocked down in the area. Police are uncertain if this was what the caller observed getting hit. Police notified Public Works about the damaged sign.* * *A large crowd and cars blocking the street was reported at Nephews Bar, 4380 Dorris St. Police found multiple people and vehicles in the street and parking lot at the bar and were able to clear them out in a timely manner.* * *A woman at an apartment on Hollyberry Lane told police she believed a man she knew was in her apartment. Police checked the area and did not locate the man inside. The woman said she would keep her doors locked more so than not from this point forward.* * *A woman told police that while she was inside Hamilton Place Mall her vehicle was damaged on the passenger side. She did not know who or what caused the damage to the vehicle and no cameras for the mall cover the part of the parking lot where the damage occurred.* * *A woman on Glenmar Circle told police that she located a cellular phone (LG smartphone) in her back yard by her fence and that she does not know who it belongs to. The phone was water damaged and not functional. Police took the phone to Chattanooga Property Division.* * *Police responded to a stolen property call at Sportsman's Warehouse, 6241 Perimeter Dr. Police were given a stolen gun that had been provided to the store from a national distributer for resale. The gun was showing stolen out of Puerto Rico and was unable to be verified with international authorities. The gun was turned into Property to be held until information could be verified. NCIC was unable to verify the NIC # due to it being international and no one able to verify if the gun was stolen or even the right gun.* * *A woman called police from the UPS Store, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, and said someone stole her guitar and a bag from her truck. She said the truck was unlocked. She said she does not know who stole the items.* * *Police were flagged down by a man at 900 Houston St. for assistance. The man said he needed help getting to his mother's residence on Shannon Avenue. Police noted there was already a call generated for the man with an ambulance on the way. The man said his legs were hurting from walking, but he did not require medical treatment. The man said his brother had left him downtown. At the man's wishes, police canceled the medic unit and assisted him with getting to his mother's residence in Brainerd.