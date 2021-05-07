 Friday, May 7, 2021 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Couple Rolls Over $100 Worth Of Beer Out Of Dollar General

Friday, May 7, 2021

Officers checked out a shoplifting at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy. The manager told police that two people rolled a cart full of beer out of the store. She said it was a least $100 worth of Miller Lite, Bud Light and Corona Beer. She said a black female distracted the cashier, while a black male rolled the cart out of the store and loaded the beer into a blue Impala. The manager provided a possible partial of the plate to police.

* * *

A caller told police about possible damage to a light pole at 1321 N.

Moore Road. The caller said they observed a vehicle hit a light pole in the area.  Police didn't see any light poles damaged in the area, but did find a "No Parking" sign knocked down in the area. Police are uncertain if this was what the caller observed getting hit. Police notified Public Works about the damaged sign.

* * *

A large crowd and cars blocking the street was reported at Nephews Bar, 4380 Dorris St. Police found multiple people and vehicles in the street and parking lot at the bar and were able to clear them out in a timely manner.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Hollyberry Lane told police she believed a man she knew was in her apartment. Police checked the area and did not locate the man inside. The woman said she would keep her doors locked more so than not from this point forward.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was inside Hamilton Place Mall her vehicle was damaged on the passenger side. She did not know who or what caused the damage to the vehicle and no cameras for the mall cover the part of the parking lot where the damage occurred.

* * *

A woman on Glenmar Circle told police that she located a cellular phone (LG smartphone) in her back yard by her fence and that she does not know who it belongs to. The phone was water damaged and not functional. Police took the phone to Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

Police responded to a stolen property call at Sportsman's Warehouse, 6241 Perimeter Dr. Police were given a stolen gun that had been provided to the store from a national distributer for resale. The gun was showing stolen out of Puerto Rico and was unable to be verified with international authorities. The gun was turned into Property to be held until information could be verified. NCIC was unable to verify the NIC # due to it being international and no one able to verify if the gun was stolen or even the right gun.

* * *

A woman called police from the UPS Store, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, and said someone stole her guitar and a bag from her truck. She said the truck was unlocked. She said she does not know who stole the items. 

* * *

Police were flagged down by a man at 900 Houston St. for assistance. The man said he needed help getting to his mother's residence on Shannon Avenue. Police noted there was already a call generated for the man with an ambulance on the way. The man said his legs were hurting from walking, but he did not require medical treatment. The man said his brother had left him downtown. At the man's wishes, police canceled the medic unit and assisted him with getting to his mother's residence in Brainerd.





May 7, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 7, 2021

Hamilton County Schools Announces 2 New Principals And New Leader For Harrison Bay Future Ready Center

May 7, 2021

Chattanooga Man Gets 46 Months In Federal Prison In Heroin, Gun Case


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

David Cory will be the new principal at East Ridge Elementary School. He previously served as assistant principal at Harrison Elementary School and has 20 years of experience in education.

A Chattanooga man charged with selling heroin and possessing a gun though he was a felon at the time has been sentenced to serve 46 months in federal prison. Christopher Bearden, 32, appeared



Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I

Roy Exum: Show Me Who You Are

The Chamber of Commerce is now "woke" to the fact its idiotic "CEOs For Racial Equality" has done far more damage in our community and to our reputation than good. In the first week the pledge that flat-out demands … "WE WILL continue our work by engaging in CEOs for Racial Equity meetings to address the issues of racism, injustice and bias in our organizations and community." …

Lookouts, Trash Pandas Split Doubleheader

The Lookouts are three games into their season and the celebration of baseball being back at AT&T Field continues. While fireworks weren't scheduled Chattanooga and the visiting Trash Pandas managed to give the fans in attendance for Thursday night's doubleheader a bit of snap, crackle and pop with a bit of fizzle for both teams that ended in a split and the first-ever win in

Mocs Softball Hosts Samford In Weekend Series

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team is set to close out regular season play this weekend against Southern Conference foe Samford in a crucial three-game series on Saturday and Sunday inside Jim Frost Stadium. Saturday's doubleheader kicks off at 1 p.m. ET while Sunday's single game series finale is set for a 2 p.m. ET first pitch. All three games will be LIVE on ESPN+. General


