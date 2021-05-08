Family's Dog Saved From House Fire Saturday Morning On North Hawthorne Street

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a family’s dog as they tackled a house fire Saturday morning.

The call came at 11:21 a.m. and companies were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street. Smoke was visible on arrival and crews made entry through the front door.

They quickly attacked the fire and had it extinguished within five minutes.

No was home at the time of the fire, but the dog was rescued with no apparent health issues.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist one adult and five children.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 1, Ladder 5, Quint 10, Quint 1, Squad 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 (Blue Shift) responded.



