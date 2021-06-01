 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

4-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Car In Dalton

Tuesday, June 1, 2021
A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Sunday near his home in Dalton. All indications from the Dalton Police Department’s investigation of the incident are that it was a tragic accident and investigators say charges are not expected in the case. 
 
The crash happened in the 500 block of North Selvidge Street on Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m. The driver of a 2011 Ford Edge had just pulled out of their driveway nearby and was beginning to drive south towards Chattanooga Avenue and passed a vehicle that was parked alongside the curb.
At that time, the child, four-year-old Breyson Chun Gabriel, apparently stepped into the roadway in front of the vehicle and was hit. The child’s father had crossed the street moments before to speak to neighbors and investigators believe the child was either trying to follow his father or could have been trying to retrieve his yellow ball which was found in the roadway. The driver stopped at the scene and after 9-1-1 was called, the child was taken to Hamilton Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly after the incident. The driver cooperated with investigating officers. 
 
The investigation of this incident is not complete, but there is no indication of fault on the part of the driver at this point and charges are not expected. 

June 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Reporting To Probation Is 3 Sheets To The Wind; Pair Uses Citigo For Garbage Dump

Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated the man and determined he wasn't a danger to himself or others and he was released after his meeting. He is currently homeless and he said he stays in a tent near the Chattanooga Convention

Police Blotter: Suspicious People From Miami Blame GPS For Getting Them Far Off Freeway; Man Steals Mom's Car From Storage Lot, Tears Up Gate Getting Away

An officer was patrolling and saw four people riding around in a sedan on Highland Avenue. The officer saw them drive in a two-block circle twice and then into a dead end. While following the vehicle, the officer saw the vehicle fail to maintain lane by crossing over the yellow double lines. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the occupants said that they were from Nashville

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition.

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

I can never remember having to water outdoor plants in May so here's hoping we'll get some rain later this week. But listen to me talk! My rhododendron blossoms have never been as pretty as I take my monthly stroll through the garden and the magnolia trees are beginning to pop their beautiful white blooms so it's the grass that you can tell really needs water. Then again, the soil

Sports

Dan Fleser: Camden Sewell A Leader As Vols Point To College World Series

When Tennessee lost its SEC baseball tournament opener to Alabama on Wednesday, my first knee-jerk thought was the Vols would be better off getting out of there as quickly as possible. Just save the pitching arms and the determination for the next tournament. I covered a Tennessee baseball team in 2001 for the Knoxville News Sentinel that employed that strategy. Those Vols

#4 Vols Fall To Top-Ranked Arkansas In SEC Tournament Final

No. 4 Tennessee's impressive run at the SEC Tournament fell just short as the Vols were defeated by No. 1 Arkansas, 7-2, in Sunday's championship game at the Hoover Met. The Razorbacks shook off a slow start to score all seven of their runs over the final five innings after falling behind 1-0 in the first. Will Heflin got the start for UT and allowed just one hit through


