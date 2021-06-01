 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Men Arrested After Shots Fired Near Fair Grounds

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Two men were arrested Saturday night after a fight involving gunshots in the parking lot of the North Georgia Fair Grounds at 500 Legion Dr. Nobody was hit by the gunfire and there were no injuries.

The incident happened Saturday around 9:35 p.m. Dalton officers were already on scene responding to a call of illegally parked vehicles at the fair when they heard gun shots coming from the fair parking area. Officers immediately ran towards the area and found a group of people arguing. When they identified themselves as police officers and ordered the group to stop arguing, one of the people in the group (later identified as Dylan Hall, 22, of Dalton) looked at the officers and then ran. Dalton officers chased Hall and an off-duty Georgia State Patrol trooper began to run after them to assist. A female in the group knocked him down. The trooper began to struggle with this female and identified himself as a law enforcement officer. The trooper was struck from behind multiple times by the female’s cousin, Gabriel Adams, 18, of Cohutta. Adams then fled from other responding Dalton officers and was eventually caught after a long foot chase.

During the investigation of the incident it was determined the original disturbance began as a fight between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend. Other family members became involved and Adams fired a handgun multiple times. When he saw officers, he began to walk off as the original foot chase began but remained when his female cousin began fighting with the off-duty trooper and ultimately attacked the trooper until running from other responding officers.

The off-duty trooper was treated for his injuries at Hamilton Medical Center.

Officers located several items of evidence including a hand gun at the scene. Detectives were able to interview the people involved and Adams admitted to firing shots during the disturbance and also admitted to fighting with the off-duty trooper, but claimed he did not know the person was an officer.

Adams was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Hall was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.

This case is still an active investigation with additional charges possible. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Tommy Ensley, (706) 278-9085 ext 157.


June 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Reporting To Probation Is 3 Sheets To The Wind; Pair Uses Citigo For Garbage Dump

June 1, 2021

6 Men Arrested, Charged In Monroe County Human Trafficking Operation

June 1, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 50 More Cases; Tennessee Has 10 More Deaths


Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated ... (click for more)

A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Sweetwater Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Drug & ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 50 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,170. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is now 501 in the county. It was reported ... (click for more)



Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

I can never remember having to water outdoor plants in May so here’s hoping we’ll get some rain later this week. But listen to me talk! My rhododendron blossoms have never been as pretty as I take my monthly stroll through the garden and the magnolia trees are beginning to pop their beautiful white blooms so it’s the grass that you can tell really needs water. Then again, the soil ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Camden Sewell A Leader As Vols Point To College World Series

When Tennessee lost its SEC baseball tournament opener to Alabama on Wednesday, my first knee-jerk thought was the Vols would be better off getting out of there as quickly as possible. Just save the pitching arms and the determination for the next tournament. I covered a Tennessee baseball team in 2001 for the Knoxville News Sentinel that employed that strategy. Those Vols ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Fulmer Still Trying To Figure Out Retirement

At first, hardly anybody knew who he was. He wore a floppy "booney" hat and sat quietly in the bleachers at Rivermont Park, watching one of his eight grandchildren play in the "Rumble on the River" youth baseball tournament. I knew that Coach Phillip Fulmer was there but I chose to honor his privacy until tournament officials told me he would love to say hello to me. So, I ambled ... (click for more)


