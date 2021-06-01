2 Men Arrested After Shots Fired Near Fair Grounds

Two men were arrested Saturday night after a fight involving gunshots in the parking lot of the North Georgia Fair Grounds at 500 Legion Dr. Nobody was hit by the gunfire and there were no injuries.

The incident happened Saturday around 9:35 p.m. Dalton officers were already on scene responding to a call of illegally parked vehicles at the fair when they heard gun shots coming from the fair parking area. Officers immediately ran towards the area and found a group of people arguing. When they identified themselves as police officers and ordered the group to stop arguing, one of the people in the group (later identified as Dylan Hall, 22, of Dalton) looked at the officers and then ran. Dalton officers chased Hall and an off-duty Georgia State Patrol trooper began to run after them to assist. A female in the group knocked him down. The trooper began to struggle with this female and identified himself as a law enforcement officer. The trooper was struck from behind multiple times by the female’s cousin, Gabriel Adams, 18, of Cohutta. Adams then fled from other responding Dalton officers and was eventually caught after a long foot chase.

During the investigation of the incident it was determined the original disturbance began as a fight between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend. Other family members became involved and Adams fired a handgun multiple times. When he saw officers, he began to walk off as the original foot chase began but remained when his female cousin began fighting with the off-duty trooper and ultimately attacked the trooper until running from other responding officers.

The off-duty trooper was treated for his injuries at Hamilton Medical Center.

Officers located several items of evidence including a hand gun at the scene. Detectives were able to interview the people involved and Adams admitted to firing shots during the disturbance and also admitted to fighting with the off-duty trooper, but claimed he did not know the person was an officer.

Adams was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Hall was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.

This case is still an active investigation with additional charges possible. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Tommy Ensley, (706) 278-9085 ext 157.