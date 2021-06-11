Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

“TLEA Award for Chattanooga Police Department”



By TN Association of Chiefs of Police



PUBLIC HEARING - Budget Ordinance



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2021-0073 Russell Moorehead (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 900 Birmingham Highway, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2021-0064 J & S Construction Company, Inc. c/o Ryan Morris (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 4905 Highway 58, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2021-0072 Allen Jones c/o ASA Engineering (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 5, “all existing easements be retained”, from Ordinance No. 11522 of previous Case No. 2004-0016, from property located at 8001 Volkswagen Drive, more particularly described herein. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2021-0059 Shazman Ali (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 and 2502 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2021-0077 Bryant Black (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2314, 2316, 2505, 2509, 2510, and 2513 E. 17th Street, 2500 and 2513 E. 18th Street, 2420 and 2502 E. 21st Street, 2005 S. Lyerly Street, and 1607 and 1611 S. Watkins Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)f. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 11, Signs, Section 38-753, Sign Types, (2) Projecting Signs and (A) Max Square Footage.VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:HUMAN RESOURCESa. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Symetra to provide long-term disability insurance, group life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, FMLA leave management system, voluntary supplemental life, and voluntary short-term disability insurance, for a three (3) year term effective July 1, 2021, with an option to renew for a final two (2) year term, with the City’s portion in the amount of $230,000.00, for an estimated annual cost of $1,169,000.00. (Deferred from 05-18-2021)b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew an agreement with CIGNA to provide active city employees with two (2) PPO dental plan options and one (1) HMO dental plan wherein dental options for retirees will consist of both a PPO and HMO plan option, for a contract term of one (1) year beginning July 1, 2021, with one (1) optional one (1) year renewal term remaining, for an approximate annual employee paid cost of $1,350,000.00.c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Isabel Kirby, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend the existing contract with The Hartford to administer the City’s Leave Management Program through September 30, 2021, at a cost not to exceed $13,500.00. (Revised)PUBLIC WORKSe. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final) for P&C Construction, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-18-004-201, The Scramble Interactive Streetscape on 1st Street, for an increased amount of $41,212.35, to release the remaining contingency amount of $57,827.65, for a revised contract amount of $1,031,610.90. (District 7)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Hixson, TN, relative to Contract No. R-19-007-201, Walnut Street Plaza, for an increased amount of $191,990.60, for a revised contract amount of $2,392,643.10. (District 7)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with The Bethlehem Center and The Net Resource Foundation for award of the City’s Green Grants Program for the design and installation of a water quality retrofit project, for an amount not to exceed $125,000.00. (District 7)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence for award of the City’s Green Grants Program for the design and installation of a water quality retrofit project, for an amount not to exceed $75,000.00. (District 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew Contract No. W-19-002-201 with Talley Construction Company, Inc. for twelve (12) months with no renewal remaining for the purposes of sanitary sewer installation and repair at ISS and related facilities, in the amount of $1,750,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below:)? RFP Protest HearingXI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget”, amending Section 6 so as to appropriate additional funds for the fiscal year activities for the Economic Development Fund revenues and the Narcotics Fund reserves.7. Resolutions: FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to amend by extending an agreement with SunTrust now doing business as Truist Bank for commercial and general bank services, including purchasing card, safekeeping and custodial accounts, for an extended period of three (3) months ending September 30, 2021.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Matthew Glenn, as a special police officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office of the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.