Police Blotter: Motel Guest Left Clothing, Loaded Gun Behind; $3,000 Cash Among Items Taken In Vehicle Theft

The manager at 7324 Shallowford Road said a guest left a firearm on the mattress that was found by housekeeping. The manager said another man and woman were earlier trying to get into the room, per the hotel staff. They left when police arrived. The officers found the room was full of clothing. However, according to the front desk, the registered room occupant had been kicked out due to arguing and allowing several people into the room. The weapon was found on the bed and was loaded with five rounds. The weapon was run through NCIC and there was no return. The weapon was secured and logged into the CPD property room.

While on patrol on West Road an officer saw a yellow Penske moving truck with its running lights on in the parking lot. When the officer pulled into the lot the officer noticed that the electronic gate was wide open. After checking the Penske truck for occupants police patrolled the inside perimeter of the storage units but found no one or signs of forced entry. The officer contacted dispatch to locate a key holder or responsible person but they had none on file. The officer inspected the cab and cargo area of the Penske truck and found no one or items inside. The officer shut off the running lights and locked the passenger door. The officer said the electronic gate attempted to automatically shut, stall out and reopen several times. The business was placed on a one-week watch list for third shift.

Police were called to Mountain Creek Road to investigate suspicious activity. The caller said a tan Jeep like SUV was traveling northbound on Mountain Creek Road with its lights off. According to the caller, the vehicle swerved into the southbound traffic lane as they were going south. The caller then had to swerve into the parking lot at 1001 Mountain Creek Road to avoid a collision. The caller believed that the reckless driving was intentional, however he knew no one that drove a similar vehicle. The caller didn't have a driver description or license plate information. The man said there was no car or property damage and no injuries. He drove to his house on Signal Mountain and then called police, causing a near 15 minute delay. While in the area police saw no vehicles matching the basic description provided by the caller.

A man on Eldridge Road said he was reading inside his home and heard a bang outside his house. He went outside and saw his mailbox had been damaged and was lying in the grass next to the mailbox post. The man thought it would cost around $200 to repair the mailbox and post. There is was suspect information or any evidence to process at the scene.

Police were called to East 13th Street on the report of a disorder. When the officers arrived they found a man and a woman further down the road at South Willow Street parked on the side of the street. The man just wanted the woman to get out of his car so he could go home. She didn't want to get out because she said she gave him $5 to give her a ride to Wilson Street. He agreed but then realized he did not have enough gas to get her there. He then took her to East 23rd Street and she got out of the vehicle, taking his keys to his car. She then gave the keys back and said that she only took the keys because she forgot her phone in the car. The man returned the phone and got his keys back.

Police were called to Brainerd Road where a woman said she needed her key to her car from a room. Police spoke with the woman in the room who handed over the key. The key was then given to the first woman.

A man on Tanner Avenue said he co-signed on a car with his mother and she would not let him have the vehicle. He wanted to report the car stolen but due to the fact that his mother is a co-owner of the vehicle it is not stolen. He said he would take her to court.

A woman on Grove Street said her roommate accused her of taking cigars from her purse. The first woman was upset that she was accused and wanted the roommate to leave. There is a history of calls that police have received from this address. The roommate has an alcohol dependence, and the woman has some intellectual disabilities. Police explained to the woman that the roommate is sub-leasing from her and that police are unable to remove her from the property. Police explained to the woman that they needed to separate until they both calmed down. The roommate said she didn’t care about the cigars as the woman's friend gave her money for the cigars and didn’t even want police involvement.

A woman on Sunbeam Avenue told police Cubans and Israelites were stealing her identity. She was unable to provide police with any suspect information.

A man on Mountain View Road called police to say his vehicle had a flat tire so he had it towed by Alvey's Towing to Tire Discounters. He said as the tow truck driver was unloading his vehicle, he noticed damages being caused to the rear of the vehicle and attempted to notify the driver. After the vehicle was fully unloaded, the man and staff at Tire Discounters noted significant damage to the rear muffler. The man requested a police report in hopes of damages being repaired.

A woman on West 37th Street said her vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. There was a broken front window on the driver's side. The woman said that the items taken included $3,000 in cash, four debit cards, two birth certificates, state ID, and a purse. There is no suspect information.