Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021

County Health Department To Host Vaccination Events This Week

June 14, 2021

Woman At Community Kitchen Said Man Grabbed Her By Neck, Told Her He Was Going To Rape Her

June 14, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. ... (click for more)

Police responded to a forcible fondling on Tuesday at E. 11th Street, and were later called to the Community Kitchen down the road on an assault call. Police met with the staff, who identified ... (click for more)

County Health Department To Host Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov . Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available ... (click for more)

Woman At Community Kitchen Said Man Grabbed Her By Neck, Told Her He Was Going To Rape Her

Police responded to a forcible fondling on Tuesday at E. 11th Street, and were later called to the Community Kitchen down the road on an assault call. Police met with the staff, who identified the defendant, Mickey Eugene Shurette, 52, who was then detained. Police also spoke to the victim. She told police she had left the building earlier that evening, and was walking toward ... (click for more)

Opinion

In The Twilight Zone At The School Board

I have a friend who used to say, “I have been to two World’s Fairs and a hog calling contest and I have never seen the beat.” That is exactly the feeling I had after last month’s four-hour marathon School Board meeting. I have been attending school board meetings for the last 20 years and I have never seen another one quite like it. This meeting had it all. For the first time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Survivor' Speaks Here

It’s one thing to tell a loudmouth in Texas he’s “all hat and no cattle.” And it’s altogether another to ask some fellow in an Abilene beer hall “where do you let you wife graze?” Throughout the history of the Lone Star State, there have been many gun fights, differences settled at the OK Corral or The Alamo, but the most heinous scoundrel of all is one who’ll kill another man’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Homers Its Way To College World Series

The Tennessee Vols are on their way to Omaha after homers flew out of the Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Vols bashed LSU 15-6 to win the Super Regional in two games. Tennessee built a nine-run cushion before Tre Morgan and Brody Drost hit two-run bombs to cut the lead to 11-6 in the seventh. But the Vols kept on scoring before an adoring crowd in Knoxville. ... (click for more)

Defending Champion Ingram Returns To Choo Choo Full of Confidence

Hogan Ingram was a relatively unknown entity prior to last year’s Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, but he was perfectly fine with that anonymity. As a rising senior at Rome High School, Ingram birdied the final hole to win the prestigious tournament against a talented field of collegiate golfers. The win served as a springboard for him to gain momentum that has elevated his ... (click for more)


