County Health Department To Host Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.
The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer questions at 423 209-8383.
Vaccination Events
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM
- Saturday 9AM-3PM
Sequoyah Health Center
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Tuesday & Thursday 8AM-4PM
Birchwood Clinic
5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
The Bethlehem Center
200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.
The vaccination calendar is available in Spanish here.