Dalton City Administrator Parker Announces Retirement, City Searches For Successor

Dalton City Administrator Jason Parker has announced his intention to retire from the position later this summer and the City of Dalton is searching for his successor. Mr. Parker retires after more than 30 years of service to the city, first at the Dalton Police Department and then City Hall. 
 
“When I look back on my career with the city, I’m thankful that I was able to start as a front-line police patrol officer and then have the opportunity to come up through the ranks to serve as police chief, and now my current position as city administrator,” Mr. Parker said Monday. “I owe a great deal to the supervisors and mentors I had along the way who helped me to grow in my professional development, and I really appreciate the relationships made along the way.”
 
Mr.
Parker began his public service in the United States Army, where his time as a military police officer started a 35-year career in law enforcement, which continued at the Murray County Sheriff’s Office before ultimately leading to the Dalton Police Department in 1987. He was promoted to chief in 2007. 
 
While serving as chief of police, Parker led the DPD to its first national law enforcement accreditation with CALEA which he counts among his proudest accomplishments. He also implemented the agency’s first ever Neighborhood Policing Program in 2009. As Dalton’s city administrator, he implemented the city’s first Citizens Government Academy designed to highlight the value of city services. Most recently he worked with mayor and council and city staff to create and implement an Interstate Corridor Improvement Plan to enhance economic development for the community. 
 
“In my current role, accomplishments are really measured in the incremental progress made over the years. During my time as city administrator, what I enjoyed most was making whatever contribution I could toward the success of city departments, mayor and council, and members of the community,” Mr. Parker said.
 
“Jason’s long been a valued employee of the City of Dalton and he’s always had the city’s best interests at heart,” said Dalton Mayor David Pennington. “He’s elected to retire now after 33 years of service to the city and it’s really nice to have employees that are that loyal.” 
 
“There has been very little ‘down-time’ in a public service career, so I’m looking forward to relaxing a bit, doing things for and with my family, and looking forward to whatever is next,” Mr. Parker said before adding, “I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the community of Dalton, especially in different roles and with such talented colleagues on the city team – now and in the past. Dalton’s future is bright and I wish the best for our community!”
 
Mr. Parker will continue in his role as city administrator until his retirement on Thursday, Aug. 12. The city opened applications for the city administrator position on Monday.

