Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN

3449 HALL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155401

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION TOP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION TOP

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ADKINS, ROBERT E

7304 STARLING RD HIXSON, 37304

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVE SCENE ACCIDENT

---

BISHOP, LARRY DAVID

6490 STALLIO LANE HARRISON, 373419534

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF TATTOO PARAPHERNALIA

---

BLOCKER, ANDRE DEWON

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064417

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

---

BONDS, TERRY

811 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CAPERTON, GEORGE

643 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT

1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE

901 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DAVIS, ELIJUAH P

2833 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

---

DICKERT-SHAW, JESSICA LEIGH

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

EDWARDS, AKIYLAH IMAN

1613 COLONIAL SHORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF OXY

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

---

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD

107 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FOWLER, RAYMOND

5750 LAKE RESORT DR, APT J110 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN

127 GOODSON AVENUE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER 10,000

---

HARVEY, JOSHUA ERIC

7122 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE

7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAYES, JAZON

1142 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

HELTON, APRIL

1240 HORNER HOLLOW RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

---

HEMBREE, NATHAN JODANIEL

2433 RODNEY DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL

1307 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

---

JOHNSON, JALEYAH A

2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KING, THOMAS ANDREW

3121 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KRIEGEL, EMILY K

PO BOX 4543 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MARSH, SAMUEL LEBRON

1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

MCCALEB, SHAYNE DOUGLAS

HOMLESS HIXSON, 373431395

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MCROY, STEVEN KYLE

6617 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 373419649

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL

3517 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

MURPHY, MATTHEW T

5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STALKING

---

NATION, ZACHARY TAYLOR

5010 ORCHARD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

NEWMAN, CHRISTOPHER STUART

800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ROBINSON, QUINTON

8264 ELLIE PLAZA APT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

SPEEDING

---

ROGERS, NATHAN B

3271 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ROSENBAUM, ROBERT ALLEN

1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RUDAS-ACOSTA, CHRISTIAN JAVIER

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT K90 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SANCHEZ - CABRERA, MYNOR ALFREDO

1709 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045145

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

---

SEXTON, CODY S

8125 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---SHACKELFORD, DEBORAH3609 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SUTTON, SHUNTEL OEGAN1100 NORTH HICKORY ST 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---TEFFETELLER, MATTHEW RAY2422 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB---TIBBS, MELVIN T4404 LIVE OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSESCAPEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL310 12TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS