Senator Bill Hagerty Disagrees With Supreme Court's Obamacare Ruling

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the Obamacare lawsuit:

“I disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today to dismiss this case and not rule on the merits. The Obamacare individual mandate—a provision that forces someone to purchase insurance whether they want to or not—is unconstitutional, which underscores why then-President Trump and Congress repealed the mandate’s tax penalty as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Tennesseans know that Obamacare has been a failure and that Congress must focus on reforms that increase patient-centered care. Obamacare limits patient choice, forces Americans to purchase inflexible plans with features they don’t want, and restricts patients from accessing the doctors and hospitals they need. I am committed to working with my colleagues to give Americans more health care options at a lower cost, while always protecting those with pre-existing conditions.”