Tunnel To East Ridge Closed For Cleaning Thursday 8 PM To Friday 6 AM

The contractor will be closing the Bachman Tunnels in East Ridge to clean the tunnels today (Thursday) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday.
There will be a signed detour for the traveling public to use.
June 17, 2021
Hearings for violations of the Chattanooga beer code were put on hold last year due to the difficulties caused by remote meetings of the beer board during the COVID pandemic. Beer Inspector Officer ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Hearings for violations of the Chattanooga beer code were put on hold last year due to the difficulties caused by remote meetings of the beer board during the COVID pandemic. Beer Inspector Officer John Collins with the Chattanooga Police Department told the City Beer Board on Thursday that prior to the pandemic cases were brought to the board in a timely manor and now he is trying ... (click for more)
Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes.
There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it.
Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)
There are growing signs the ‘woke’ culture is awakening more and more conservatives to its outlandish agenda but now comes a sign from the liberal bastion of journalism the Apocalypse may well be upon us.
About two weeks ago the Post printed an extensive report under the headline, “The Racist Legacy Many Birds Carry.” I kid you not. As one hysterical Twitter user quickly cited, ... (click for more)
Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team's College World Series berth by hosting a "Big Orange Watch Party" Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers' opening game against Virginia.
Admission is free for all fans. The stadium's front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other ... (click for more)
As he walked off the final hole at Council Fire Golf Club Wednesday afternoon, unaware that he had an insurmountable lead to win the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, Tyler Johnson was suddenly caught off guard by an impromptu recognition of his victory.
Tournament director Chris Schmidt asked a member of his staff to blast a loud rendition of “Rocky Top” from nearby speakers, ... (click for more)