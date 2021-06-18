Georgia Has 20 More COVID Deaths And 343 New Cases
Friday, June 18, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,388.
There are 343 new cases, as that total reaches 900,655 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,553, which is an increase of 28 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,891 cases, up 6; 67 deaths, up 1; 264 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,261 cases; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,244 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,745 cases, up 2; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,999 cases, up 2; 232 deaths; 784 hospitalizations