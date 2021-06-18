 Saturday, June 19, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 20 More COVID Deaths And 343 New Cases

Friday, June 18, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,388.

There are 343 new cases, as that total reaches 900,655 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,553, which is an increase of 28 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,891 cases, up 6; 67 deaths, up 1; 264 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,261 cases; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,244 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,745 cases, up 2; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,999 cases, up 2; 232 deaths; 784 hospitalizations

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Health Department No Longer Making Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccine; Gives Guidance For Lost Vaccination Record Cards And Upcoming Vaccination Schedule

Collegedale Police Save Overdose Victim


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

The Hamilton County Health Department is no longer making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals may drive up to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site during operating hours to

Collegedale police responded to the Integra Hills apartment complex on Thursday after receiving reports of an unconscious person. When they arrived at the residence, the officers discovered that



Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

The Hamilton County Health Department is no longer making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals may drive up to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site during operating hours to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine. "We want to make this process as easy as possible so that we can eliminate barriers to getting vaccinated," says Health Department Administrator

Senator Blackburn: Open Border Policies Will Bring Chaos To Tennessee Communities

The Democrats' promises of free healthcare, education, and citizenship have thrust our southern border into chaos. Even after illegal crossings reached their highest rate in two decades, border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris still refuses to visit the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration's deliberate inaction on this surge in illegal entry has turned every state into

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Mississippi's Lee Sanderlin finished dead-last in his fantasy football pool with his buddies and, per the rules, had to spent 24 straight hours inside a neighborhood Waffle House to discipline his mind for the 2021 season. However, there was a proviso – for every waffle that Lee ate an hour would be deducted from the 24-hours at the restaurant. He ate two waffles when he got

UT Baseball Coach Vitello Named National Coach Of Year By NCBWA

T. 03 Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been named the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Mike Martin National Coach of the Year, the organization announced on Friday. Coach Vitello becomes just the second head coach in program history to earn National Coach of the Year honors, joining legendary Vols' skipper Rod Delmonico, who was named

Vol Fans Invited To College World Series Watch Party Sunday At Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team's College World Series berth by hosting a "Big Orange Watch Party" Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers' opening game against Virginia. Admission is free for all fans. The stadium's front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other


