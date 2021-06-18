 Friday, June 18, 2021 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department No Longer Making Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccine; Gives Guidance For Lost Vaccination Record Cards And Upcoming Vaccination Schedule

Friday, June 18, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department is no longer making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals may drive up to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site during operating hours to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine.

“We want to make this process as easy as possible so that we can eliminate barriers to getting vaccinated,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We now have the ability to accommodate anyone who shows up at the vaccination site, so there is no longer a need for the appointment system.”

June 30th is the last day that the Health Department will be accepting appointments. The Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Those that have lost their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card may request a record of immunization through the Tennessee Department of Health. To submit a request, call 615-741-7247.

For additional assistance, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383.

Currently, 39.1 percent of the Hamilton County population is fully vaccinated, and 43.7 percent of the population is at least partially vaccinated. 

“While the Hamilton County fully vaccinated rate continues to increase, we are falling behind other metropolitan areas in Tennessee and the United States,” says Ms. Barnes. “Our rates need to be much higher to protect our community and avoid a potential resurgence. There is a lot of capacity to immunize in the community. We want to encourage everyone not yet vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity available to them.”

The vaccine data dashboard is updated every weekday and is available here.
 
Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

Friday, June 18: 
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: 
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Westside Missionary Baptist Church, 4001 Hughes Ave, Chattanooga, Tn. 37410, noon-3 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: No events

Monday, June 21: 
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22: 
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: 
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, Tn. 37308, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 24: 
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, June 25: 
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Super Carniceria Loa, 400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, Tn. 37421, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 26: 
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Riverfront Nights, 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, 7-8:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 423-209-8383. 


June 18, 2021

