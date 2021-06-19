Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget”, amending Section 6 so as to appropriate additional funds for the fiscal year activities for the Economic Development Fund revenues and the Narcotics Fund reserves.

An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No.

13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget”, amending Section 6 so as to appropriate additional funds for the fiscal year activities from the Narcotics Fund reserves. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson and Councilwoman Berz)VII. Resolutions: FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to amend by extending an agreement with SunTrust now doing business as Truist Bank for commercial and general bank services, including purchasing card, safekeeping and custodial accounts, for an extended period of three (3) months ending September 30, 2021.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Matthew Glenn, as a special police officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office of the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PUBLIC SAFETYPOLICEc. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 29465 authorizing acceptance of grant contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Finance and Administration, Office of Criminal Justice Program for the Victim of Crime Act of 1984 (VOCA) Grant, for a grant period to be extended from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, in the amount of $600,000.00, with an increase of $200,000.00, for a total amount of $800,000.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 29, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget”, amending Section 6 so as to appropriate additional funds for the fiscal year activities for the Economic Development Fund revenues and the Narcotics Fund reserves.An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget”, amending Section 6 so as to appropriate additional funds for the fiscal year activities from the Narcotics Fund reserves. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson and Councilwoman Berz)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 14, Article II, Division 3, Section 14-75, Application for Examination Required; Contents; and Qualifications, and Section 14-81, Licenses and Certificates Required, and Chapter 24, Article I, Section 24-1, In General, Definitions, Intelligent Transportation Systems.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for disc golf courses at City public parks for daily use and tournament play, for an additional term of one (1) year, for the term through June 30, 2022.b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Conservation Services Agreement for 2021-2022 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a term of one (1) year, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $100,000.00 to be paid in four (4) quarterly installments of $25,000.00.LEGALc. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to renew Purchase Contract No. 548221 with Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. for insurance brokerage services: athletic liability, commercial auto, out of state auto, public official bonds, head start auto, for the third of three twelve (12) month renewal term options, for an amount not to exceed $125,385.00.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for First Place Finish, Inc., of Oak Ridge, TN, relative to Contract No. R-20-017-201, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Demolition and Removal, for the decreased amount of $2,614.25, to release the remaining contingency amount of $3,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $27,213.35. (District 4)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to close-out project for Contract No. R-20-017-209, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Foul Poles Replacement, with River City Athletic Fields, of Soddy Daisy, TN, to release the contingency amount of $5,000.00, for a final contract amount of $54,400.00. (District 4)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-21-001-201, Cannon Avenue Drainage Improvements, to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, for the contract amount of $297,600.00, plus a contingency amount of $30,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $327,600.00. (District 8)g. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30758, so as to correct the contractor name to reflect Porter Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for the award of Contract No. E-19-011-202, blanket contract for roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-21-001-201, Raise and Lower Manholes for TN State Paving Projects, to Professional Concrete Finishing, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, for the contract amount of $145,500.00, plus a contingency amount of $15,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $160,500.00.i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Joint Funding Agreement (JFA) with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the City of Chattanooga to operate seven (7) continuous real-time stream gauges located on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, Chattanooga Creek, Mountain Creek, Wolftever Creek, Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch, for the period beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022, with a contribution of $10,875.00 from the USGS and $89,625.00 from the City of Chattanooga, for a total cost of $100,500.00.j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-20-012-101, professional services for the City of Chattanooga/Hamilton County Water Quality Monitoring Project contract, to Woolpert, Inc., of Columbia, SC, for a contract amount of $285,000.00.k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Talley Construction Company, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-20-002 for construction services associated with Citywide Resurfacing, for an increased amount of $1,016,100.00, for a revised contract amount of $10,383,224.48.PUBLIC SAFETYFIREl. A resolution authorizing the Fire Chief to extend the Supplemental Fire Services Agreement with Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. for three (3) year term period ending June 30, 2024, for the continued fire protection of the annexed Ooltewah area referenced in Ordinance No. 10966, to be paid in quarterly increments, subject to an annual increase of five (5%) percent, for a total amount of $454,257.00.POLICEm. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Fiscal Year 2021 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Grant through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) to assist and develop a Peer Support Team used for officers resilience training, family resources, suicide prevention, crisis intervention training, and technology resources, for a grant period beginning October 1, 2021, and ending September 30, 2023, for an amount not to exceed $124,360.00.n. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to reimburse the Hamilton County 911 for Police Service Center security upgrade to include Access Control Reader, plus cards and Fire Alarm upgrade, for a one-time reimbursement, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.