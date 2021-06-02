AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/2/2021

 Wednesday, June 2, 2021 71.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Amiee Martin Smith for tax evasion and theft of property. Revenue special agents arrested Ms. Smith, 45, on Wednesday. On May 25, a Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Ms. Smith on one felony count of theft of property and 39 felony ... (click for more)

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Flu Vaccine Slays 4,863

I was surprised – and then I wasn’t – when the Center for Disease Control revealed it is believed that 4,863 have died as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 0.0017% of the 285 million doses that have been given since Dec.14, 2020, and I am no longer deceived by the thought that everything will turn out perfect every time. I’ve watched too many litters of pups born. Instead, ... (click for more)

Lee's Logan Workman Is NCBWA All-American

Lee University junior right-hander Logan Workman has been named a third team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Workman was the ace of the Flames pitching staff and helped lead the team to a 36-11 record, third place finish at the South Region Championship, Gulf South Conference Regular Season Title, and a No. 2 National Ranking. The ... (click for more)

Lookout Pitching Falls Apart in 4th; Trash Pandas Take Series Opener 6-1

There would be no extra-inning magic for the Lookouts in their second meeting against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The home team used a four run fourth inning against starter Matt Pidich to drop the Lookouts in the first game of the series. The Trash Pandas bested the Lookouts 6-1, dropping the Lookouts to 15-10 while the Trash Pandas inched closer to .500 at 11-14. Pidich ... (click for more)


