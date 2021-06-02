 Wednesday, June 2, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Special Election To Be Held July 27, Sept. 14 To Fill Seat Held By Rep. Mike Carter

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The Hamilton County Election Commission on Wednesday morning received the official Writ of Elections to fill the vacancy in State House of Representatives District 29.

The primary election is scheduled for July 27 and the general scheduled for Sept. 14.

Petition pickups begin immediately and the qualifying deadline is Thursday, June 17, at noon.

The seat was previously held by Mike Carter, who died after suffering from pancreatic cancer. 

County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said she plans to nominate Joan Carter, widow of Mike Carter, as the interim for the post. She said Ms. Carter has agreed to serve.

The County Commission is due to make the interim selection next Wednesday.

 


Tennessee Supreme Court Hold Statutory Cap On Noneconomic Damages Limits Recovery To $750,000 In Aggregate

The Tennessee Supreme Court has determined that the Tennessee statute that limits noneconomic damages in a personal injury action to $750,000 is a single cap for all claims asserted in the personal injury action. The cap, therefore, does not apply separately to a spouse's loss of consortium claim. This healthcare liability action was brought by Cynthia Yebuah and her husband, ... (click for more)

Hamilton County COVID Deaths Remain At 501; Tennessee Has 12,465 Deaths

Hamilton County had 27 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,197. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 501 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,406, which is 98 percent, and there are 290 active cases. There are 31 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive ... (click for more)

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Flu Vaccine Slays 4,863

I was surprised – and then I wasn’t – when the Center for Disease Control revealed it is believed that 4,863 have died as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 0.0017% of the 285 million doses that have been given since Dec.14, 2020, and I am no longer deceived by the thought that everything will turn out perfect every time. I’ve watched too many litters of pups born. Instead, ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player Of The Month

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May. This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first ... (click for more)

Lee's Logan Workman Is NCBWA All-American

Lee University junior right-hander Logan Workman has been named a third team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Workman was the ace of the Flames pitching staff and helped lead the team to a 36-11 record, third place finish at the South Region Championship, Gulf South Conference Regular Season Title, and a No. 2 National Ranking. The ... (click for more)


