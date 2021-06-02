Special Election To Be Held July 27, Sept. 14 To Fill Seat Held By Rep. Mike Carter

The Hamilton County Election Commission on Wednesday morning received the official Writ of Elections to fill the vacancy in State House of Representatives District 29.

The primary election is scheduled for July 27 and the general scheduled for Sept. 14.

Petition pickups begin immediately and the qualifying deadline is Thursday, June 17, at noon.

The seat was previously held by Mike Carter, who died after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said she plans to nominate Joan Carter, widow of Mike Carter, as the interim for the post. She said Ms. Carter has agreed to serve.

The County Commission is due to make the interim selection next Wednesday.



