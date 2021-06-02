 Thursday, June 3, 2021 67.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Lopez Facing Charge Of Raping Young Girl

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

A man charged with raping a preteen girl is in custody.

 

Police responded to a rape report on Monday on an incident said to have occurred two years ago. Police said they spoke to the victim, who was younger than 13, and said she told her sister that she had been raped by Carlos Lopez, 22. She told police that Lopez had offered her money to have sex, and raped her several times on different days.

 

Lopez was on scene and police said he agreed to answer questions.

Police said they read him his Miranda rights in Spanish and it was recorded on a body camera. Police said Lopez was “very sorry for what he did two years ago” and admitted to raping the victim twice.

 

The victim’s father was on-scene and said he wished to prosecute Lopez.

 

 


June 3, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

Leaders To assemble Friday On Steps Of City Hall To Honor People In Chattanooga Affected By Gun Violence


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGOBI, SAM M 7627 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163507 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ---

Pastors, members of city council, community leaders and city officials will wear orange as they stand together to raise awareness about gun violence prevention at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Rev. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGOBI, SAM M 7627 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163507 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 2620 BOYTE STREET 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ARMSTRONG, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Flu Vaccine Slays 4,863

I was surprised – and then I wasn’t – when the Center for Disease Control revealed it is believed that 4,863 have died as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 0.0017% of the 285 million doses that have been given since Dec.14, 2020, and I am no longer deceived by the thought that everything will turn out perfect every time. I’ve watched too many litters of pups born. Instead, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts' Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player Of The Month

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May. This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first ... (click for more)

Lookouts Unveil Additional Promotions For 2021 Season

The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce additional promotions for the 2021 season! New Upcoming Promotions Tuesday, June 8 - Car Litter Bag Giveaway presented by Nobody Trashes Tennessee (First 500 fans) Sunday, June 13 - Kids Run the Bases presented by Great Clips Thursday, June 24 - Chattahooligan Night – Lookouts/Chattanooga Football Club co-branded scarf ... (click for more)


