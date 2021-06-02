Lopez Facing Charge Of Raping Young Girl

A man charged with raping a preteen girl is in custody.

Police responded to a rape report on Monday on an incident said to have occurred two years ago. Police said they spoke to the victim, who was younger than 13, and said she told her sister that she had been raped by Carlos Lopez, 22. She told police that Lopez had offered her money to have sex, and raped her several times on different days.

Lopez was on scene and police said he agreed to answer questions.

Police said they read him his Miranda rights in Spanish and it was recorded on a body camera. Police said Lopez was “very sorry for what he did two years ago” and admitted to raping the victim twice.

The victim’s father was on-scene and said he wished to prosecute Lopez.