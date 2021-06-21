Authorities Believe Same Person Vandalized Ridgeland High School, Mission Ridge Baptist Church

Authorities believe the same person vandalized Ridgeland High School and a nearby church over the past two days.

On Sunday, the Walker County Sheriff's Office responded to Mission Ridge Baptist Church at 337 Mission Ridge Road. A deputy found numerous items moved and broken inside the church along with hand-written notes throughout the church.

He also observed a pair of white female shorts that were stained with human urine and with a possible blood stain in the back of them.

There was no sign of forced entry.

On Monday, a deputy was dispatched to Ridgeland High. He was told that when everyone showed up for football practice they found that the football trailer, a brick structure, and parts of the asphalt had been spray painted with a bright orange paint.

An empty alcohol bottle, empty spray can and a burnt cigar that smelled like burnt marijuana were recovered on scene.

The damage was estimated at between $5,000 to $5,500.

Recently, video showed a 90s-model Ford Mustang convertible with an SVO hood arrive at Ridgeland High around 10 p.m. The driver got out with what appeared to be a baseball bat and smashed two school windows. The damage was estimated at $2,000.

That followed an earlier vandalism at Ridgeland.