Man Jumps Out Of Rolling Car That Contains Meth

Police on Friday arrested a man after he jumped out of a rolling car that was later found to have meth inside.

Police initiated a traffic stop on a gray 2008 Nissan Altima whose tag came back as a 2007 white Ford. Police said the vehicle turned on the ramp from Brown’s Ferry Road and onto I-24 westbound.

The driver, Jimmy Lee Dagnan Jr., 35, put the car in reverse and jumped out of the vehicle after that. Police said he ran into the woods, while the passenger inside the car was able to stop it from hitting any of the other cars.

Police searched the vehicle and found 36 grams of crystal methamphetamine inside. Police said they found Dagnan Jr. at Browndell Drive, and that he had to be tased in order to get him into custody after he attempted to run again.

Police said both Dagnan and the passenger denied owning the drugs inside the vehicle. Dagnan is charged with assault on police, felony possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, and unlawful removal of a tag.