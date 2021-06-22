Police Blotter: Officers Breaks Up Possible Disorder At McDonald's By Buying Man's Breakfast; Man Ditches Wig, Jacket As He Exits Home Depot After Theft

 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police responded to a possible disorder at McDonalds, 4502 Rossville Blvd. Officers located a man walking on the lot. The officer bought the man breakfast and after a few minutes he left the premises without incident walking towards Rossville.

* * *

Police spoke to a Greyhound bus driver at 960 Airport Road who said that a passenger was being disruptive and he wanted him off the bus to wait for the next one. Officers spoke with the man who said he would wait for the next bus and he exited peacefully. 

* * *

A woman called police about suspicious activity at Chattanooga Imaging, 440 N.

Holtzclaw Ave. She told police there was a gold Toyota SUV with TN tag (which belongs to a gray KIA Sorento) in the parking lot. She said the driver pointed a firearm at her. She described the driver as a white male, and said the firearm had a laser on it. The woman did not remain in the area, and dispatch was unable to reach her on call back several times. Officers were unable to locate any suspect matching the vehicle or driver description.

* * *

A woman on 14th Avenue called police about a possible auto theft. However, she refused to cooperate and provide a location for police to make contact with her. Additionally, she only gave a first name "Blanca." Police called into Baker dispatch in order to utilize a translator and call back the woman so information could be obtained for a report. Dispatch called multiple times but the woman refused to answer. Police were unable to complete an incident report due to the woman not answering the phone or being accessible.

* * *

A man at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., told police he was being followed. Police saw no one following him. Police gave the man a ride to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, 727 E 11th St., and he left on his own.

* * *

A vehicle was reported stolen at the Hilton Garden Inn, 311 Chestnut St. A woman told police that between the hours of 2-8 a.m. someone stole her Enterprise Rental Car, a blue 2021 Nissan Altima, from the parking lot. She said she did not have the vehicle's information, but would call back when she could do so. She said the doors were left unlocked with the (push to start) keys and fob left on the dash.

* * *

A purse was found at Ruby Falls, 1720 S. Scenic Hwy. The purse did not have anything identifying who it belonged to, except for a credit card with the name of a woman on it. The purse was turned into Property.

* * *

A woman on W. 21st St. told police her car was broken into during the night and six credit cards and $220 in cash were taken. Police were able to look at camera footage and saw a medium-built white male wearing a blue shirt, black hat and red shorts checking door handles. This man then got inside the woman's car and took her items. Due to camera angles, police were unable to see this man leave.

* * *

Police spoke with a security guard from Walden Security working at EPB, 1401 Oak St. Present were the security guard, a man and an employee of EPB. Police learned the man and EPB share a portion of the same lot and that a few years ago, the man was granted permission to enter the lot when he needed to. In order to avoid any misunderstanding, the man was told to communicate with the Walden security guard first if he needs to enter the lot or to contact the employee from EPB. After speaking with all involved, the police left without incident.

* * *

A man on Pine Street told police that someone got into his vehicle overnight. He said he believed the vehicle was unlocked. He told police whoever broke in stole his Glock 30 SF. He said the Glock was loaded with 10 rounds and one was chambered. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Vaden Village Drive between neighbors over a moving truck in the road. Police spoke with all people involved and resolved the issue, having all neighbors return to their homes without any further disorder.

* * *

A theft was reported at the Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. Police spoke the loss prevention officer who said a white male came into the store, took items off the shelf and then refunded the items for currency. The man was given $87.29 in cash before fleeing the scene when LP attempted to detain him. The man could be seen on camera ditching a wig and his jacket as he fled the scene. No other suspect information is known.

 


