City Administrators To Find Out By The End Of The Day On Wednesday If They Still Have A Job

Joda Thongnopnua, city chief policy officer, told City Council members on Tuesday that current city administrators will find out by the end of the day on Wednesday whether they will still have a job.

He said many have already been alerted about their job status.

Mr. Thongnopnua said there will be a national job search on some positions, including public works administrator. Bill Payne, longtime city engineer, currently holds that post.

He said the Kelly administration "is not considering any sort of layoffs."