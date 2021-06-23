Police Blotter: Officer Makes Glasses Pickup; Couple Just Watching TV Together In Back Seat Of Car At Closed Rivermont Park

A woman called police and requested that they drive to a residence on Pine Forest Lane to pick up her daughter's glasses. Police obtained the daughter's glasses from the residence and met up with the woman to return them to her.



* * *

A disorder was reported on Curtis Street. Police found two women having a very loud argument in the yard at a residence. The women were arguing and one of them had called police so that it

did not turn into a physical altercation. Police spoke to the homeowner and he said that he wanted both women to leave the property until they calmed down, and then they could come back.

Both women left the scene prior to police departure.* * *A man called police from 7620 Lee Hwy. and said his semi had struck wires across a roadway. The man showed police the wires that were hanging over Lee Highway. The wires appeared to be 10 feet off the ground. The man told police he was concerned about possible damage to the top of his vehicle. The officer did not see any visible damage, but he could not see the top of the truck from the ground. EPB responded to the scene and informed police the wires did not belong to them, but an employee fixed it temporarily and said he would have his dispatch inform the owner of the wires. The semi driver said he wanted a property damage report done just in case he found damage to his vehicle.* * *A man on Gunbarrel Road told police that a red Chevy Camaro convertible pulled into the parking space next to him. He said a female driver opened the door too wide and it struck his Ford Edge on the passenger rear door, causing a dent and some paint chipping. The man said he made contact with the woman and she asked what he wanted. The man said he needed to report it to his insurance company, due to the vehicle being new. He said a male passenger in the Camaro gave him a business card and told him if he needed anything to give him a call. The man provided the tag number of the Chevy to police. Upon running the tag, it showed the car was registered to the passenger who gave him his business card.* * *A woman called police from 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. and said she was involved in a road rage incident. She said she was traveling in the parking lot near TJ Maxx when she approached an intersection where a silver BMW SUV was stopped. She said the SUV was stationary like it was not planning on moving, so she decided to continue through the intersection. She said that when she continued through the intersection, the black male driver of the BMW became highly upset and began yelling and cursing at her. She said the man continued to circle the area before finally leaving. She told police she wanted the situation documented in case any future issues were to arise.* * *A man on Through Street told police that someone got into his vehicle and stole his Taurus G2C pistol with 10 rounds. He said he did not have the serial number available, but would have it soon to add it to the report.* * *A man working at a store at Hamilton Place Mall told police that someone stole his Samsung Galaxy phone while at work from the kiosk. He did not have the serial number available.* * *Police observed two people in a vehicle at Rivermont Park at 11:30 p.m. The park closes at 10 p.m. Police spoke with the man and woman, who presented IDs. They said they were just watching a TV show together. Police did observe a computer in the back seat with an apparent video playing. Police told the couple that the park was closed and that they could no longer be there. They left the scene without incident.