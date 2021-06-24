 Thursday, June 24, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County DA's Office Joins Investigation Involving The Baptiste Group

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has joined the investigation into allegations of illegal activities involving the Baptiste Group at a group home at 1914 Vance Ave.

“I met yesterday with representatives of the Chattanooga Police Department and the Department of Health and Human Services,” said General Pinkston. “We will be working with CPD and will vigorously prosecute any state crimes that are uncovered by the investigation.” 

As this is an active investigation, no additional comments will be made on this case at this time.



June 24, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Disgruntled About Mapco Towing; RV Found In Driveway But It Did Not Stay

June 24, 2021

Longtime Downtown Chattanooga Hotel Sells For $10,750,000

June 24, 2021

Georgia Ends Participation In Federal Programs And Reinstates Pre-Pandemic UI Requirements


An employee of Mapco, 7701 Lee Hwy., told police she arrived at work that morning and observed an unknown and unoccupied vehicle parked within three feet of the store entrance. The facility had ... (click for more)

A longtime downtown Chattanooga hotel has sold for $10,750,000. The Days Inn by Wyndham is located at 901 Carter Street Chattanooga. The property also includes City Cafe at its north end. ... (click for more)

Effective Saturday, Georgia will end the state’s participation in the federal unemployment insurance (UI) programs enacted through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act and reinstate ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Disgruntled About Mapco Towing; RV Found In Driveway But It Did Not Stay

An employee of Mapco, 7701 Lee Hwy., told police she arrived at work that morning and observed an unknown and unoccupied vehicle parked within three feet of the store entrance. The facility had the vehicle towed and, when the alleged owner arrived, he became belligerent. The vehicle's owner told the clerk the vehicle had broken down. The clerk told the man there was no note on the ... (click for more)

Longtime Downtown Chattanooga Hotel Sells For $10,750,000

A longtime downtown Chattanooga hotel has sold for $10,750,000. The Days Inn by Wyndham is located at 901 Carter Street Chattanooga. The property also includes City Cafe at its north end. The sale was to Rivergate Hotel Property Investment Llc from Kamalaamrut Hospitality Corp. The hotel was known as the Downtowner Motor Inn when it was constructed in 1963 as part of ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccine Update And More

Our state health workers in Tennessee have averaged administering over 13,000 doses of COVID vaccine a day in the past week. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the state’s demand for the life-saving drugs – given at no charge to virtually anyone from any state – have dropped a spooky 31 percent in the past week and we need to encourage our non-vaccine folks to please reconsider. ... (click for more)

Sports

Ashcraft, Home Runs Lead Lookouts Past Rocket City

The Chattanooga Lookouts were looking for a lift from anyone on the team that could provide it and starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft came through with flying colors. The Lookouts had lost two in a row and four of their last five, so a complete game from the 23-year-old righty who just got called up from Class A Dayton was just what the doctor ordered. Not only was the slender ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Ralph Weekly Hangs It Up As Karen Keeps Going

A coaching era has ended for Tennessee softball while also continuing. Ralph Weekly, one half of the Lady Vols head coaching tandem, announced his retirement in a university release late Wednesday afternoon. At the same time, the university said Karen Weekly agreed to a contract extension through June of 2025 and will assume all head coaching responsibilities. The Weeklys ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors