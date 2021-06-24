Hamilton County DA's Office Joins Investigation Involving The Baptiste Group

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has joined the investigation into allegations of illegal activities involving the Baptiste Group at a group home at 1914 Vance Ave.

“I met yesterday with representatives of the Chattanooga Police Department and the Department of Health and Human Services,” said General Pinkston. “We will be working with CPD and will vigorously prosecute any state crimes that are uncovered by the investigation.”

As this is an active investigation, no additional comments will be made on this case at this time.