A longtime downtown Chattanooga hotel has sold for $10,750,000.

The Days Inn by Wyndham is located at 901 Carter Street Chattanooga.

The property also includes City Cafe at its north end.

The sale was to Rivergate Hotel Property Investment Llc from Kamalaamrut Hospitality Corp.

The hotel was known as the Downtowner Motor Inn when it was constructed in 1963 as part of the Golden Gateway urban renewal project on the Westside.

Its restaurant was initially called the Flaming Sword.