Kevin Spiegel "Not Giving Up Hope" That Wife Judy Will Be Found After Collapse Of Condo Tower Near Miami

Former Erlanger Health System CEO Kevin Spiegel said on CNN on Friday morning that he was "not giving up hope" that his wife, Judy, would be found.

He appeared with his son, Josh, outside a collapsed condo tower near Miami.

Ms. Spiegel, 63, is among those missing from the tragic incident.

Rescuers were working in shifts to try to pull survivors from the rubble. However, no one has been found alive since Thursday morning.

Four deaths have been confirmed, but over 90 are unaccounted for.

Authorities said 35 survivors were initially located.

A center for the families of those in the 12-story condo was set up at a community center.

Mr. Spiegel was in California at his current job at the time of the 1:30 a.m. collapse on Thursday.