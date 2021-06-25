 Friday, June 25, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Kevin Spiegel "Not Giving Up Hope" That Wife Judy Will Be Found After Collapse Of Condo Tower Near Miami

Friday, June 25, 2021
Judy Spiegel
Judy Spiegel

Former Erlanger Health System CEO Kevin Spiegel said on CNN on Friday morning that he was "not giving up hope" that his wife, Judy, would be found.

He appeared with his son, Josh, outside a collapsed condo tower near Miami.

Ms. Spiegel, 63, is among those missing from the tragic incident.

Rescuers were working in shifts to try to pull survivors from the rubble. However, no one has been found alive since Thursday morning.

Four deaths have been confirmed, but over 90 are unaccounted for.

Authorities said 35 survivors were initially located.

A center for the families of those in the 12-story condo was set up at a community center.

Mr. Spiegel was in California at his current job at the time of the 1:30 a.m. collapse on Thursday.

photo by CNN

Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother

Kenny Custer Has Last East Ridge Council Meeting; City Getting A Dog Park

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Daddy: “I’m Ready”

Albert Einstein once said, "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." So, allow me to say I’m a big believer of miracles, having felt their power time and time again. Not long ago I read of a real one – with actual pictures – and was moved by the story, which I shall share. But, first, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Lose 8-3 As Pandas Crush Early

Baseball is a strange game. A team can score 11 runs one night, and then get blown out the next. Such was life for the Chattanooga Lookouts, who followed up Wednesday’s blowout by being beaten 8-3 by the same Trash Panda’s team that had looked so hapless 24 hours ago. The last note of a beautiful rendition of the national anthem was still hanging in the warm June air when ... (click for more)

Ashcraft, Home Runs Lead Lookouts Past Rocket City

The Chattanooga Lookouts were looking for a lift from anyone on the team that could provide it and starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft came through with flying colors. The Lookouts had lost two in a row and four of their last five, so a complete game from the 23-year-old righty who just got called up from Class A Dayton was just what the doctor ordered. Not only was the slender ... (click for more)


