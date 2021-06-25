Man, 36, Shot On 4th Avenue Thursday Evening

A 36-year old man was shot on 4th Avenue Thursday evening.

At approximately 8:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was standing outside a nearby business when an unknown suspect began shooting from a vehicle striking the victim.