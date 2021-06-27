Motorcyclist, 54, Killed In Wreck On Cummings Highway Sunday Afternoon

A motorcyclist, 54, was killed Sunday afternoon in a wreck on Cummings afternoon.
At approximately 1:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality at 2901 Cummings Highway.
A Harley Davidson was traveling south on Cummings Highway, when for unknown reasons, the driver accelerated and left the roadway, striking a guard rail.
He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.